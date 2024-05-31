A Few Good Men is a 1992 American legal drama film that explores themes of institutional corruption, the dangers of blind obedience, and the importance of questioning authority. The story highlights the consequences of unchecked power and the importance of accountability.
Just like the film, there are only a handful of politicians around the world with the integrity and fortitude to stand up and represent the people in the face of blatant abuse by the Government.
The UK has Andrew Bridgen, MP. Japan has Kazuhiro Haraguchi, a member of the Democratic Party for the People and a member of the House of Representatives in the Diet (national legislature) who got cancer as a result of the mRNA experiment.
Here he is speaking at a recent rally opposing the WHO. This guy knows his stuff and bears the scars of his own compliance. Credit to him.
Apologies for the crappy editing, translation and close captions. Had a bit of a rough day.
A reminder for the spineless idiots in the rest of Parliament, this is not going away. How much more embarrassment can you take as it becomes more and more evident that the democracies of the East are going to do the right thing before the West? Shame on you.
Thanks for putting this out.....it' s uplifting to see people on the far side of the world campaigning against their corrupt government. Obviously all governments were told to shut down challenges to the 'frankenvaxx'. The man speaking was passionate yet full of poignant observations. It is right never to let 'them' off the hook, for all the lost lives and damaged health. Passionate and persistent we must all be to get justice and accountability, can't just leave it to the few to bear the standard.
Sometimes I get a bit bummed when I see how few people have the courage to speak the truth. But then, I remember the lone figures throughout history who changed the world by being brave and, oftentimes, standing alone and firm in a sea of opposition. The examples are numerous. Let's stay positive and fervently support any of these brave souls. Even if we might not necessarily agree with them 100% on every single thing they say or stand for. When people do something right, they deserve our support.