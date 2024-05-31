A Few Good Men is a 1992 American legal drama film that explores themes of institutional corruption, the dangers of blind obedience, and the importance of questioning authority. The story highlights the consequences of unchecked power and the importance of accountability.

Just like the film, there are only a handful of politicians around the world with the integrity and fortitude to stand up and represent the people in the face of blatant abuse by the Government.

The UK has Andrew Bridgen, MP. Japan has Kazuhiro Haraguchi, a member of the Democratic Party for the People and a member of the House of Representatives in the Diet (national legislature) who got cancer as a result of the mRNA experiment.

Here he is speaking at a recent rally opposing the WHO. This guy knows his stuff and bears the scars of his own compliance. Credit to him.

Apologies for the crappy editing, translation and close captions. Had a bit of a rough day.

A reminder for the spineless idiots in the rest of Parliament, this is not going away. How much more embarrassment can you take as it becomes more and more evident that the democracies of the East are going to do the right thing before the West? Shame on you.