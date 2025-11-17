🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨
Reporter at the MSM has woken up to the climate crisis lies.
In an amazing turn of events, The Daily Mail has an “EXCLUSIVE”! Who knew? “Global warming fears are driven by money…. not evidence”. We can all sleep well tonight.
By “exclusive”, of course, they mean they are the first in the MSM to report it because the actual story is many years old.
TL;DR
Richard Lindzen, Professor Emeritus at MIT and atmospheric scientist, expresses skepticism about mainstream climate change alarmism.
Lindzen claims global warming fears are exaggerated, driven more by political and financial interests - especially the multi-trillion-dollar energy industry’s transformation - than by scientific evidence.
He argues the public hysteria and policy responses to climate change rely on flawed research, with politicians using warnings of disaster to justify drastic changes that have questionable scientific basis.
Lindzen disputes the emphasis on reducing CO₂ emissions, suggesting they are unlikely to produce the dramatic worldwide temperature shifts that climate advocates predict. He notes that historical climate fluctuations had unclear causes and current models make questionable assumptions about the role of water vapor and feedback.
He introduces the “Iris effect” theory, proposing that nature regulates planetary temperature swings via tropical thunderstorms letting heat escape, countering water vapor’s greenhouse effect.
Lindzen claims net zero policies would only result in a minimal temperature change but cost hundreds of trillions globally, making them economically unsound.
Comments from other scientists (e.g., Judith Curry) echo claims that research skeptical of climate orthodoxy is often suppressed or rejected within academia.
Lindzen asserts that CO₂ is not the climate villain it’s made out to be and has actually boosted plant growth and arable land.
The article highlights some prominent figures (Bill Gates, Ted Nordhaus) who have also questioned alarmist climate projections and call for focus on other global threats.
Topics do not get into the controlled mainstream media unless someone important wants this.
This article signifies a "policy change" of the technocrats.
The data centres to surveil us all and run digital ID require huge amounts of energy and need to bypass any current environmental climate change laws.
Interesting that Gates has been made to backtrack on his climate change warnings.
Why? It seems that our overlords are falling out over their preferred lying propaganda psyops.
Climate change energy reduction does not conform to the need for increased consumption by high tech 24hr data surveillance.
I think this could be signs of their political control falling apart...this was certainly not well thought through.
Maybe "Climate Change" was to get us to conform nicely and peacefully to social controls over a gentler timescale.
Perhaps later on they realised the need for speed and coercion in the face of a current rapid financial collapse?
Gates appears to have been made the butt of this shared failure in foresight to judge by his obvious signs of discomfort and nerves.
As with Covid---even if there is a risk---the policies are scientifically and morally totally wrong.
Anyone who thinks electric car batteries using rare cobalt and lithium, wind turbines using balsa and unreusable solar panels and the associated infrastructure are environmentally friendly also thinks a masks stops a virus.