Dead Man Talking

currer
17hEdited

Topics do not get into the controlled mainstream media unless someone important wants this.

This article signifies a "policy change" of the technocrats.

The data centres to surveil us all and run digital ID require huge amounts of energy and need to bypass any current environmental climate change laws.

Interesting that Gates has been made to backtrack on his climate change warnings.

Why? It seems that our overlords are falling out over their preferred lying propaganda psyops.

Climate change energy reduction does not conform to the need for increased consumption by high tech 24hr data surveillance.

I think this could be signs of their political control falling apart...this was certainly not well thought through.

Maybe "Climate Change" was to get us to conform nicely and peacefully to social controls over a gentler timescale.

Perhaps later on they realised the need for speed and coercion in the face of a current rapid financial collapse?

Gates appears to have been made the butt of this shared failure in foresight to judge by his obvious signs of discomfort and nerves.

Hugh McCarthy
17h

As with Covid---even if there is a risk---the policies are scientifically and morally totally wrong.

Anyone who thinks electric car batteries using rare cobalt and lithium, wind turbines using balsa and unreusable solar panels and the associated infrastructure are environmentally friendly also thinks a masks stops a virus.

