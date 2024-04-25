CO2 Does Not Cause Global Warming
Evidence from peer-reviewed scientific literature so you won't hear it on the news...
By Kenneth Richard on 23. April 2024
3 Physicists Use Experimental Evidence To Show CO2’s Capacity To Absorb Radiation Has Saturated
Adding CO2 to the atmosphere can have no significant climatic effect when rising above the threshold of about 300 ppm. Due to saturation, higher and higher concentrations do not lead to any further absorption of radiation.
If one were to paint a white surface black so as to allow it to absorb as much heat as possible, it is well known the first layer of paint has the most dominant impact on heat absorption. A second coat covers up any remaining grayish color and perhaps a few spots missed on the first layer. By the third layer, there is effectively no more heat absorption that can be attained with the additional coat, as the surface is saturated in black. It cannot become blacker.
Three Polish physicists have focused their attention on this saturation principle as it applies to CO2 in three recently published papers (Kubicki et al., 2024, 2022, and 2020). Their latest (Kubicki et al., 2024), published in Applications in Engineering Science, summarizes the experimental evidence from their 2020 and 2022 publications substantiating the conclusion that “as a result of saturation processes, emitted CO2 does not directly cause an increase in global temperature.”
Climate consensus scientists around the world are baffled by this discovery.
So much baffled.
Just an observation: Doesnt CO2 feed plant life, which gives back oxygen, which allows the world to breathe? And that’s 5th grade science on photosynthesis. Sheesh what has happened to the people of the world? Are they all smoking dope and joining the “New Age Movement”. Must be leftest tree huggers controlling government these days. Talk about backwards thinkers.