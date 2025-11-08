Dead Man Talking

PamelaDrew
8d

My science isn't as strong as my dirtbag hunting & propaganda spotting and my rule of thumb has always played out in the long run. Every problem defined as global that has a centralized solution is a scheme for profit and control by those who profess to act in the public interest.

Margaret Anna Alice
8d

I've been resistant to AI because it has primarily been developed and used as a tool of oppression by the technotalitarians. But I also realize it is ultimately just that—a tool, which in the hands of someone trying to save rather than enslave humanity could accelerate and amplify our ability to awaken minds and overthrow tyranny.

