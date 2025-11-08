If you follow my work, you know I spent three decades in capital markets and fintech - derivatives trading, structured finance, quantitative analysis. The skillset that keeps you alive in that world is simple: question everything, demand evidence, and never confuse correlation with causation.

That same rigor is what drew me to data analysis during the pandemic years, waking me up not just to the pernicious shenanigans in public “health” but also the bigger and deeper crimes in the name of climate crisis that’s as real as any virus epidemic in my mind! All these roads have led me to build The Socratic Institute.

Yesterday, I published a piece on LinkedIn, showing two different topic lists for climate science education. The first, generated from standard LLM training data, looked like this:

Greenhouse Effect

Carbon Cycle

Ocean Acidification

Sea Level Rise

Renewable Energy

Extreme Weather Events

Mitigation & Adaptation

The second, generated from a curated corpus of scientific literature that happens to challenge mainstream narratives, looked like this:

Climate Change Skepticism

Solar Activity and Climate Correlation

Temperature Record Analysis

Climate Modeling Challenges

Natural Climate Variability

Paleoclimate Reconstruction

Human Development & Temperature

Notice the difference? The first list assumes its conclusions. The second list questions its methodology.

The first teaches you what to think. The second teaches you how to think. It’s so entrenched that most people don’t see it. I’m trying hard to change that.

Skepticism is the foundation of the scientific method. It’s not denialism as the pro-narrative would lazily like everyone to believe. It’s not “anti-science”, it’s the essence of it. And it’s hard but necessary work.

A skeptic is someone who asks: “What’s the quality of this evidence? What alternative explanations exist? What are the error bars on these measurements? Who benefits from this conclusion?”

These aren’t malicious questions. They’re the questions that separate rigorous analysis from religious dogma.

The Socratic Institute was a one-day project build to give people a structured way to engage with controversial topics through genuine Socratic dialogue. Ten-minute AI-powered sessions that don’t tell you what to think but how to evaluate evidence.

It was a knee-jerk reaction, triggered by the UK government plans to enshrine their ideological view of anthropogenic climate change in the school curriculum, in an attempt to indoctrinate a whole future generation against dissent. I could not sleep when I discovered this.

Climate science is the perfect test case. I’ve proved this over and over.

Climate science has become so politically charged that merely questioning the quality of temperature records or asking about solar cycle correlations gets you labeled a “denier.” The discourse has become binary: you’re either with the consensus or you’re a “misinformation” spreader - literally what the government wants to teach school children in the national curriculum. These are such dangerous times.

This is intellectual poison.

I’ve assembled a knowledge corpus of scientific literature that challenges mainstream climate narratives - not because I have an axe to grind about CO2, but because the methodology of critical examination matters more than the conclusion.

Yes, this corpus is biased. I’m transparent about that. But so is every other information source you consume. The BBC has a bias. The Guardian has a bias. The IPCC has a bias. The difference is I’m telling you upfront and inviting you to engage with it.

I’ve insisted on sources with scientific pedigree - peer-reviewed papers, researchers with credentials, rigorous adherence to scientific methods. This does include blog posts (including my own) but only where the information is properly informed and referenced, not simply a matter of opinion. It’s an alternative scientific literature that exists but gets systematically suppressed from mainstream discourse.

It is the Socratic Method in practice.

You choose a topic - let’s say, “Temperature Record Analysis.” and you get a lesson plan. But, instead of getting a didactic stream of the content, telling you historical temperature data is unreliable or reliable, you engage in a dialogue with my AI assistant that is trained on the content.

The AI asks you questions:

What do you think makes a good temperature record?

How would urbanization affect temperature measurements over time?

What would you need to know to compare temperatures from 1880 to 2024?

Then it presents evidence, asks you to evaluate it, introduces alternative perspectives, and helps you reason through the implications.

I started The Socratic Institute with climate science because it’s contentious, important, and riddled with appeals to authority instead of evidence. Of course, I agree with any sane person that if there is an existential crisis for the planet and we can do something about it via our actions, we absolutely should.

But, personally, I do not think the evidence is there. Like we argued vociferously during COVD, the evidence threshold for those who impose public policy should be extremely high. It’s rarely even 50:50.

There is an existential crisis for humanity but it’s not from viruses, or climate, or saturated fat, it’s from the erosion of critical thinking and stamping out of intellectual discourse that challenges orthodox narratives. It’s a centuries long problem that just keeps coming back.

In spite of that, we still make scientific progress. But only because there are those who have the courage to think deeply and speak out. We cannot afford to lose a generation of that.

The same critical thinking framework applies to everything:

Evaluating medical research and public health policy;

Analyzing social and economic data;

Assessing geopolitical narratives and media coverage.

I could have hidden my bias. I could have presented this as “balanced” climate education and buried the heterodox sources under mainstream ones.

I didn’t.

The tagline on the site is explicit: “All lessons are AI-generated from scientific sources that are suppressed by government and mainstream media.”

Why be so direct? Because I’d rather be honestly biased than dishonestly “neutral.”

If you think mainstream climate science has it right, use the tool to stress-test your understanding. See if you can defend the consensus position against informed skepticism.

If you think mainstream climate science is flawed, use the tool to sharpen your arguments and understand the strongest counter-evidence.

Either way, you come out thinking more clearly, and hopefully closer to the truth.

To reiterate, I’m not claiming this corpus contains “the truth” about climate. I’m not claiming mainstream climate science is wrong.

I’m claiming that critical thinking matters more than consensus.

I’m claiming that being able to evaluate evidence is more valuable than being able to cite authorities.

I’m claiming that Socratic dialogue - question-based learning that forces you to examine your own reasoning - is a better educational method than lecturing people into compliance.

The tool is live:

It’s free (but hopefully doesn’t get too popular as I’m footing the bill for the AI tokens!). Ten-minute sessions. Climate science is the first topic, but more are coming.

Use it. Challenge it. Tell me where it falls short. Tell me where we should go next.

But more importantly: use it to challenge yourself.

Whatever you believe about climate change, you should be able to articulate why you believe it and what evidence would change your mind.

If you can’t do that, you don’t have a scientific position, you have an opinion.

The Socratic Institute exists to help you tell the difference.