Dead Man Talking

Dead Man Talking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ForestDi56's avatar
ForestDi56
Nov 17

Climate change is a scam and possibly a cover up or mis-direction of focus for the masses. No quibble. But weather MODIFICATION is a different puppy altogether and is definitely going on. Not to our benefit. No regulations. No understanding of what interfereing with global weather patterns over time can do. Layered over what many scientists (also not being discussed in MSM) are noting are planet pole shifts; sun cycles; and galactic electromagnetic cycles. All of which may also be converging and having an impact on the planet, weather patterns, and our electromagnetic shield which IS weakening. Plus anything space probes or satellites might be up to.

Weather modification is a definite “thing.” The US doesn’t talk about it but you can find discussions on both the NOAA and NASA websites. The UK is deliberately executing a sun dimming program and Iran has started a cloud seeding program to help with its drought problems (which may have been caused by American weather warfare.)

My fossil fuel-based truck and tractor and cows and chickens and sustainable farming aren’t a problem. Pollution is. And deliberate weather mucking about - that is a definite problem. Not much we can do about natural cycles. At least I hope all the weather mod experiments aren’t being done to intensify those or interrupt them. But humans ARE making a mess of things. Just not the way Greta has been screaming about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Beverly Fisher's avatar
Beverly Fisher
Nov 17

I tend to believe that the weather modification that they’ve been doing for the last few decades is what is actually leading if it’s occurring to any unstable weather patterns that we’re having, and the fact that they are cooling the planet is going to jeopardize our ability to feed ourselves because plants and animals are being affected.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel Smalley
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture