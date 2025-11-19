This article is the second in the series:

Part 2 - Drought & Wildfires

What Medieval Megadroughts Tell Us About Today’s Headlines - a data-driven examination of extreme weather claims through the lens of centuries of evidence.

The reservoir photos always follow the same script: cracked earth, exposed dead trees, dramatically lowered waterlines. The headlines scream crisis. “Drought: The New Reality of Climate Change.”

Yes, reservoirs drop during dry periods - they’re designed to be used. But something more interesting lurks beneath these breathless reports: the uncomfortable truth that our ancestors endured far worse, for far longer, without a single SUV in sight.

The Megadroughts We’ve Conveniently Forgotten

E.R. Cook’s tree ring analysis in Earth-Science Reviews reconstructs drought patterns across the American West from 800 A.D. to 2000. The findings are sobering for anyone invested in the “unprecedented crisis” narrative.

During the Medieval period (800-1300 A.D.), the West suffered through two abnormally dry spells lasting nearly 200 years each. These weren’t temporary inconveniences, they were civilisation-altering megadroughts that make our current dry spells look like minor scheduling conflicts.

The pre-1850 period shows multiple natural drought events with severity that dwarfs anything in living memory. The 20th century? Actually wetter than normal. Those recent years marked “man-made” on contemporary charts barely register compared to what nature routinely served up for centuries.

Drier periods dominated earlier centuries, wetter periods characterise recent times. Historical droughts were substantially more severe than today’s events.

Britain’s Forgotten Dry Centuries

The UK’s drought chronology tells a similar story. Major events include:

1765-1768, 1798-1808 (an entire decade), 1854-1860, 1887-1888, 1890-1909 (nearly two decades), 1921-1922, 1933-1934, 1959

1976 (the one everyone remembers, even me), 1990-1992, 1995-1997

Notice the pattern? The longest, most severe droughts cluster in the 18th and 19th centuries. Recent decades look positively wet by comparison.

What Global Data Actually Shows

The State of the Climate 2019 report examined global drought indices from 1950-2019, tracking the percentage of land (excluding ice sheets and deserts) experiencing moderate (≤ -2), severe (≤ -3), and extreme (≤ -4) drought conditions.

The findings revealed that drought-affected areas have remained remarkably stable throughout the 70-year period. No clear increasing trend. Natural variability remains dominant. The year 2019, highlighted in the analysis, shows no exceptional deviation from historical patterns.

If catastrophic climate change were driving unprecedented drought conditions, this is precisely where we’d expect to see it but we don’t.

The Wildfire Illusion: How Short Memories Create False Crises

“California’s wildfire hell: how 2020 became the state’s worst ever fire season.”

“California exceeds 4 million acres burned by wildfires in 2020.”

The headlines were apocalyptic. Fire officials proclaimed this unprecedented. More than 4,200 fires. Cumulative totals double the previous record.

Then you look at the actual historical data from the National Interagency Fire Center.

The 1920s-1940s: Peak wildfire activity burned 40-50 million acres annually.

The 1950s-1970s: Declining trend.

The 1980s-2010s: Historically low levels, most years under 10 million acres.

2017: One-fifth of record levels.

When you plot recent years against historical data, contemporary wildfire activity sits far below mid-20th century norms. The “worst ever fire season” claim only holds if you conveniently ignore everything before 1980.

The 400-Year Perspective: When Forests Burned Without Help

Thomas Swetnam’s 2016 study in Philosophical Transactions B tracked wildfire incidence in North America from 1600-2000, demonstrating it’s all about human management.

1600-1800: High natural wildfire frequency with massive variability.

1700s-1800s: Multiple major fire years that make 2020 look tame.

1850: California achieves statehood - a critical turning point.

Post-1850: Livestock grazing and fire suppression era begins.

1900-2000: Dramatic decline in wildfire incidence due to human fire management.

The downward trend is unmistakable. Historical fire activity was substantially higher than contemporary levels. The primary driver of change? Human land management practices - livestock grazing, fire suppression - not climate factors.

The Global Picture: Half a Century of Decline

Bjorn Lomborg’s analysis of global burned area from 1901-2018 provides the final nail in the coffin of wildfire alarmism.

Percentage of global land burned annually:

1900-1950: Relatively stable around 1.0-1.2%

1950-2000: Declining trend

2000-2018: Continued decline to approximately 0.6%

Global area burned by decade (millions of km²):

1900s: ~550 million

1910s: ~530 million

Progressive decline through each decade

2000s: ~300 million

Global burned area has decreased by approximately 50% over the past century. This directly contradicts every narrative about increasing wildfire activity due to climate change.

What the Data Actually Tells Us

The empirical evidence is unambiguous:

On droughts: Historical events were significantly more severe and prolonged than contemporary ones. Medieval megadroughts lasted centuries. The 20th century was wetter than normal. Global indices show no clear increasing trend over 70 years.

On wildfires: Activity has declined dramatically over the past century. Current levels sit far below historical norms. The 1920s-1940s burned 4-5 times more acreage than recent years. Human management practices - fire suppression, land use changes - are the primary drivers of pattern changes.

On media narratives: They consistently emphasise recent events while lacking historical context. They treat natural variability as unprecedented crisis. They ignore inconvenient long-term data.

Contemporary drought and wildfire events, while certainly impactful to those affected, are not unprecedented. They generally fall within or below historical natural variability when examined over multi-century timescales.

The Uncomfortable Implication

If extreme weather isn’t getting worse - if droughts were more severe in the Medieval period, if wildfires burned far more acreage in the early 20th century, if global drought indices show no increasing trend - what does that say about the crisis narrative?

It suggests we’re being sold a story that serves political and institutional interests rather than reflects empirical reality. It suggests that climate alarm relies on historical amnesia. It suggests that when you actually examine the data rather than consume headlines, a very different picture emerges.

The evidence doesn’t support the claim that droughts and wildfires are unprecedented consequences of anthropogenic climate change. It supports the opposite conclusion: that current conditions are mild compared to natural historical variability, and that human management practices matter far more than atmospheric CO₂ levels.

Perhaps that’s why the historical context so rarely appears in mainstream climate coverage. It’s not that the data doesn’t exist - E.R. Cook’s tree ring analysis, the UK drought chronology, the National Interagency Fire Center records, Swetnam’s 400-year wildfire study, Lomborg’s global burned area analysis. It’s all published, peer-reviewed, readily available.

It’s just inconvenient to a narrative that depends on presenting the present as uniquely catastrophic.