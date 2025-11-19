Dead Man Talking

Dead Man Talking

Douglas Brodie
Nov 19

“Climate change” is clearly a deep state Globalist deception. Regarding recent alleged “extreme weather” events, I‘ve drafted the following for a forthcoming post:

A simple analysis of the UAH satellite temperature series shows that man-made CO2 is having negligible (if any) impact on global temperatures. This is the only series which has not been corrupted by the global establishment to exaggerate warming in the global temperature record: https://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/UAH_LT_1979_thru_October_2025_v6.1_20x9-scaled.jpg.

The series is dominated by natural warming spikes, all far too sudden to have been caused by man-made atmospheric CO2. The graph shows global temperature flatlining from 1999 to 2015 followed by a couple of warming El Ninos which had all but dissipated until the massive spike of 2023 came along, caused, caused by the combination of an El Nino and the MSM-censored Hunga Tonga undersea volcanic eruption which exploded a huge quantity of water vapour, a potent greenhouse gas, high into the stratosphere and which has still not dissipated.

Discounting these natural events shows that there has been negligible “climate change” over the past 25 years. This inconvenient fact renders the climate fearmongering by the Minister and other climate propagandists (such as the lying BBC) on alleged human-induced “extreme weather” events to have zero credibility.

Geoffrey Bastin
Nov 19

Thank you. Excellent article.

