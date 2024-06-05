Foreword

As a result of my own awakening by the COVID response medical scandal, I have delved deeper into the fake narratives around a number of other popular health interventions - vaccines in general and statins, for example.

Recently, there has been increased discussion in my private scientific networks around SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors), commonly prescribed for depression.

I was recently shared a write-up on SSRIs by subscriber Julie Sandilands that I’d like to share.

Julie is private tutor and Scottish Union for Education’s education correspondent, who worked as an English and business teacher in Fife.

Deconstructing Society?

There has been a noticeable rise in the diagnosis and medicalisation of both adults and children in the past two decades. This appears to be changing, in part at least, our sense of what it means to be a person; indeed, at one level, it appears to be an assault on our humanity.

The use of anti-depressants: selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors

There has been a growing number of pupils in Scottish schools being diagnosed with an additional support need, coupled with a substantial rise in children receiving Child Disability Payments for mental and behavioural disorders. The University of Aberdeen, in January 2023, reported that mental health prescriptions for children had risen by nearly 60 percent. Additionally, in one month of last year it was observed that more than a million Scots in our ‘Prozac Nation’ are taking antidepressant drugs – close to one in four of the adult population.

Jefferey Jaxen, an investigative journalist, recently presented a report on the devastating side effects of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) in an episode of American alternative current affairs programme The HighWire. He reports that although SSRIs are designed to decrease the symptoms of depression, there are instances when they actually have the opposite effect, especially in children and young adults. One such side effect can be seen in a black box warning on the package insert leaflet. Other side effects include an increase in anxiety and agitation.

In order to learn, the mind must be in an optimum state, open to new ideas and with the ability to think clearly through those ideas and communicate them either verbally or in writing. Taking a drug which inhibits the ability to think will directly reduce the ability to learn, achieve qualifications, and become an economically active, independent human being. It could also be argued that the colossal investment in education outcomes via initiatives like the Attainment Challenge is being somewhat offset by the investment by the health service in prescribing life-changing pharmaceutical interventions, with many consumers (including children) on never-ending repeat prescriptions, thus joining the herd of cash cows listed on Big Pharma’s balance sheet.

Another key side effect of SSRIs is sexual dysfunction. Jaxen quotes Dr Joanna Moncrieff, professor of critical and social psychiatry at University College London, who says, ‘The majority of people taking SSRIs will get some form of sexual dysfunction – there’s no debate about that’. The NHS lists loss of libido (reduced sex drive), difficulty achieving orgasm during sex or masturbation in men, and difficulty obtaining or maintaining an erection (erectile dysfunction) as side effects associated with taking SSRIs. Equally concerning is that even through and after the prolonged withdrawal process, this side effect continues to be a problem. Dr Moncrieff explains that as the drugs are prescribed for sex offenders to curb their libido, it is unsurprising that these symptoms persist. For children taking this class of drugs, does this interference impact on the natural biological process of puberty on both a physical and emotional level?

The birth rate in Scotland has been in decline since 2008. For a population to replace itself, the total fertility rate (TFR) needs to be 2.1. National Records of Scotland has reported that Scotland’s total fertility rate dropped from 1.30 in 2021 to 1.28 in 2022, a record low. With approximately 1000 fewer births in 2023, this record looks set to be broken. The impact is now being seen in the gradual decrease in primary school numbers, down 15,551 in the past five years. As SSRIs are now in their third decade of use, it is worth considering them as a possible contributory factor.

Perhaps a way forward is to ensure that the information detailing the two side effects discussed here is (without exception) passed on to patients by the medics in whom they trust to ‘first do no harm’? Because without such knowledge, informed consent simply cannot be given.

Scotland is struggling to cope with:

increasing levels of behavioural problems and absenteeism in schools.

a continuing decline in the total fertility rate.

an unsustainable welfare bill.

stagnant economic growth.

The science behind the use of SSRIs as the solution to what is a very complex problem has been challenged, and yet, despite the knowledge that they are highly addictive and cause damage at the individual and collective levels, the number of prescriptions being written show no sign of slowing. Why?

The credibility of knowledge

In recent years, Scotland has hurtled down the track of cultural change. Its political and elitist class, egged on by government-funded activist organisations, is convinced that in order to be progressive, then gender ideology, critical race theory, and the narrative of anthropogenic climate Armageddon need to be embedded into the fabric of both public and private institutions. Each one is regarded as indisputable, with the threat of public denigration for anyone bold enough to challenge its truth or legitimacy. Rather than centres of learning, schools risk becoming almost church-like, as places where those evangelical for the cause ensure no avenue of escape. Resources are being rewritten and teachers’ brains ‘rewired’ to deliver a one-sided world view.

There is a growing tendency for dogmatic ideas, rather than accepted facts, to be incorporated into the curriculum in service of the delivery of what can arguably be seen as indoctrination as opposed to education, with open discussions about controversial subjects forbidden. It is therefore not surprising that Stephen Tucker asks ‘Can modern children really trust what they are being taught in their schools?’ He laments that ‘The true child-indoctrination centres these days are being run by the state’. But, in my opinion, the ‘progressive’ culture being imposed on our children can only survive through fear. Fear of death, fear of disease, fear of war, fear of famine. More chilling, fear of isolation and ostracism as punishment for non-compliance. There was a very good reason that pornographic magazines were always on the top shelf of any newsagent. Now it seems as if that shelf has been relocated to every classroom.

Artificial intelligence is another potential weapon with which to wield control. Another industry, backed by billionaires, poised to rewrite history, science, etc. to mould young minds. The potential for good is obvious, but the potential for harm has already been demonstrated. Think Google Gemini. Think ‘the science is settled’. Once again, society is reliant on the agenda of the scriptwriters and their funders. He who pays the piper...

Are these strategies a deliberate power grab of minds and bodies? Divide and conquer. Label and box ’em up young and very few will escape to become free-thinking human beings, the sort who ask questions, and God forbid, the sort who challenge the carefully constructed narrative. Legislation such as the Hate Crime Act and the Online Safety Bill, policed by an army of gatekeepers and regulators, is creating more opportunities for the state to control what we see, say or hear, whether on a digital platform or within the walls of our own homes. And all the while… it’s for your health, it’s for your safety…

And yet all is not lost. There is a growing awareness, an increasing trend of people looking for alternative evidence and analysis not provided by official sources or the increasingly compliant mainstream media. The rise of Substack accounts, like this one for example, has helped them in that endeavour. Steve Patterson, an independent researcher, suggests that the ‘best explanation for the current madness of the world is that we’re in a dark age and have been for at least century, and that the first step towards leaving it is recognising that we’ve been in one’. The state overreach over the past four years has been a wake-up call for many as to how fragile our idea of freedom actually is. It’s time to use our collective power to challenge the minority who through mission creep are slowly remodelling our world in order to micromanage every aspect of human life.

It has started. Let it grow. Let it prosper.