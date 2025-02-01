Isn’t it weird that I even have to list integrity and courage as primary characteristics of a doctor? And yet, here we are. and it is because of those qualities that I even know David at all.
In late 2020, when the world was facing the most abhorrent medical atrocity in history, David remained resolute in his convictions to uphold the oath that he had sworn to protect his patients from harm. I shared his story a few years ago now, which remains one of my most popular pieces.
David is still soldiering on and is now on Substack, where I understand he will also be starting a podcast, giving us insights into the inner workings of the national health system that used to be so revered around the world.
Here is an interview David did at Tess Lawrie’s Better Way Conference.
Thanks Joel, great post. Since I “found” you in 2020, I realised that I’d spent most of my life oblivious to the evil in the world and the UK in particular. That Covid was a scam was clear from the outset and early critiques of the jabs confirmed that we were in dark times indeed. It chilled me to see pretty well everyone going along with the lies. How could a society react like this?
I saw the parallels with climate lies that were well established by that time. Then there was and remains the child rape grooming business, horrendous. And of course the UK loves war and has no compassion towards children and innocent civilians.
If you speak out you risk great loss and even prison. This is a great evil being visited on the UK without doubt, blinding the eyes and ears of the majority whilst many have sold their souls to the devil in exchange for a brief period of power in the here and now.
Dr Cartland is a brave warrior indeed. The truth really does set you free.
Thank you for integrity, courage, and knowledge.