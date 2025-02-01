Isn’t it weird that I even have to list integrity and courage as primary characteristics of a doctor? And yet, here we are. and it is because of those qualities that I even know David at all.

In late 2020, when the world was facing the most abhorrent medical atrocity in history, David remained resolute in his convictions to uphold the oath that he had sworn to protect his patients from harm. I shared his story a few years ago now, which remains one of my most popular pieces.

David is still soldiering on and is now on Substack, where I understand he will also be starting a podcast, giving us insights into the inner workings of the national health system that used to be so revered around the world.

Here is an interview David did at Tess Lawrie’s Better Way Conference.