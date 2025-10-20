Dead Man Talking

Dead Man Talking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RealityCheck's avatar
RealityCheck
Oct 21

Hello Joel, I home educated my children 35 years ago. I think I am justified in saying that your enlightenment is overdue but welcome - I realised decades ago the manipulation of children. Home education was not even spoken about then. My children are all now successful in their chosen fields (and unvaxed I might add). Feel free to contact me if you want real experience in home education. Am I congratulating myself? Well yes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
M. Dowrick's avatar
M. Dowrick
Oct 20

Very excited today to see a Joel Smalley substack. And I loved the photo of four of my lifetime heroes. Missing you and your insight of everything covid and the disturbed humans involved. My greatest fear…..it will all be forgotten in coming years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel Smalley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture