Excess mortality is a crucial measure of the true impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic constituted a new challenge for public health and has resulted in a number of negative health related consequences, including increased all-cause mortality.

The aim of our present study was to examine the excess deaths occurring in Cyprus over the past three years as compared to the average mortality observed during the pre-pandemic period.

Data reported by the Cyprus Ministry of Health to the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) were used to analyze excess mortality in Cyprus over a 7-year period (2016 – 2022).

Information collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control on a weekly basis regarding COVID-19 vaccination doses and related deaths were also analyzed.