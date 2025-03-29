Governments have been wasting public funds on national flu jabs for decades. Alas, even back in the day when national broadcasters actually dared to report facts instead of promoting state propaganda, nothing was done about it. Oh, except a change of narrative to “reducing severe illness” if not “death”, or protecting seniors by jabbing kids. Sound familiar? Plus ça change…

It’s an easy game, really, isn’t it? Just bury the stuff that contradicts the narrative because you know most people are too lazy to dig a little deeper for truth and will more readily vilify those that do as “anti-vaxxers”.

Commentary from Dr Mike Yeadon on his Telegram, in case you don’t subscribe, who is urging people to share this valuable information.

How times have changed! Almost 20 years ago, a major news network in the US reported a study which showed that the increased uptake of “flu shots” was not associated with reduced deaths in seniors. Instead the incidence of flu & its consequences rose. This was confirmed in several other highly vaccinated countries including UK.

This is not the only clinical research group or study that reported exactly the same findings.

Vaccination against influenza doesn’t do anything.

In fact, recipients are more likely to experience flu in the winter following their injection.

This should no longer come as a surprise because it’s been established that flu is NOT an infectious disease and it is NOT contagious. It’s a bodily response to a range of environmental and personal stressors and imbalances.

This news item doesn’t address the effects of vaccination against childhood illnesses but, from separate analyses, the same patterns have emerged: not a single vaccine has ever prevented an illness or protected anyone.

“Vaccination”, injecting people with mysterious concoctions of varied composition, is a malign fraud of gigantic proportions which has been going on for many decades (at least).

And note: why is it that you may not question or challenge ANY vaccine. If you do, especially if you’re persistent in your enquiries and concerns then, if you are a professional of any kind, your regulatory authority will descend upon you like a ton of bricks and there will be consequences that may end your ability to continue as a professional.

I think by now that you know the answer to that question.

This long-standing fraud? Every institution is in on it with no exceptions.

This short clip & my note is eminently shareable.

I have encountered many people in the last few years who have said that they used to get flu vaccines every autumn but no longer do. Since then, they haven’t had flu.

Exactly the same thing has happened with “Covid” “vaccinations”, with the exception that there wasn’t even a new illness; that, too, is a lie. But the injections are much more harmful.

Some former industry scientists warned, even before the mass infection campaigns, that the design of these preparations was designed intentionally to cause harms.

It’s long past time to refuse ALL vaccinations. In the elderly, in babies & children, in farm animals and companion animals.

You’re being lied to in ways that could cost you your health and even your life.