Government intervention was the pandemic
The "cure" was worse than the "disease".
The official COVID inquiry claims Britain did “too little, too late.” The data tells a different story entirely.
My statistical analysis of ONS mortality data reveals something the inquiry conveniently ignores: excess deaths occur precisely during intervention periods. The first lockdown. The vaccine rollout. Not before. Not after. Just during government action.
Every birth cohort shows the same pattern. Fit a polynomial model to expected deaths, compare to actual deaths, and the red and blue boxes marking intervention periods light up like a crime scene. Outside these windows? No statistically significant excess mortality.
The COVID Physician’s account from the NHS frontline tells the same story through a different lens. Working across multiple practices covering 16,000 patients, he saw almost no COVID deaths during the supposedly apocalyptic spring of 2020. What he did see: elderly patients denied hospital admission, cancer diagnoses delayed by months, treatable infections ignored because “temperature equals COVID equals stay home.”
He had the easiest three months of his NHS career during lockdown. Not because the virus was mild, but because government policy turned the health service into a dystopian triage system that abandoned its core mission. His practices recorded five total COVID-associated deaths. All over 60, with comorbidities. Meanwhile, how many died from delayed cancer treatment? Untreated sepsis? Medical neglect wrapped in “protecting the NHS”?
The numbers match the narrative. The timeline betrays the lie. SARS-CoV-2 was declassified as a highly contagious infectious disease on March 19th - days before lockdown. The testing regime was scientifically absurd from the start - PCR tests developed before the virus was properly isolated, run at amplifications guaranteed to generate false positives. Tanzanian samples of pawpaw and tortoise tested positive.
This wasn’t medicine. This wasn’t public health. It was theatre. And the excess deaths prove it.
The inquiry won’t acknowledge what the data screams: doing more, sooner would have killed even more people. Because the deaths weren’t from COVID. They were from lockdown. From panic. From a medical establishment that suspended basic clinical judgment and blindly followed political diktat.
Next time they tell you the government should have done more, remember: the macro data and the micro experience both point to the same conclusion.
Government intervention was the pandemic. The “cure” was worse than the “disease”.
The question remains, "Why?". Why did ALL Western Governments do precisely the wrong things simultaneously?
With the single exception of Sweden which, at the time, was NOT a member of NATO
This cannot have been coincidental and so it should seem obvious that there was a large degree of coordination. Why?
Until this question is addressed and answered (either directly or indirectly) this "mystery" will never be solved, especially because Governments are very good at hiding their tracks and even more especially where accountability would be devastating.
My own analysis is very crude, but arrives at the same conclusion. In the US, seasonal flu is thought to have a 0.1% CFR and claims about 40,000 lives each year.
The CFR of covid was accurately estimated to be 0.3% in March of 2020 by Dr Ioannides, which would imply 120,000 deaths, or 80,000 excess.
Round that up to 100,000. But in 2020 there were over 400K excess deaths, then over 500K in 2021.
There is just no way covid could have caused 300K excess deaths in 2020 and even more in 2021, the year of the miracle vaccines.
I suspect there are multiple causes of the excess deaths, starting with people who were literally scared to death. Add suicides from isolation and depression, substance abuse, delayed medical care, probably many others. But all as the result of our government ‘protecting’ us.