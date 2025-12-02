Dead Man Talking

philipat

The question remains, "Why?". Why did ALL Western Governments do precisely the wrong things simultaneously?

With the single exception of Sweden which, at the time, was NOT a member of NATO

This cannot have been coincidental and so it should seem obvious that there was a large degree of coordination. Why?

Until this question is addressed and answered (either directly or indirectly) this "mystery" will never be solved, especially because Governments are very good at hiding their tracks and even more especially where accountability would be devastating.

8d

My own analysis is very crude, but arrives at the same conclusion. In the US, seasonal flu is thought to have a 0.1% CFR and claims about 40,000 lives each year.

The CFR of covid was accurately estimated to be 0.3% in March of 2020 by Dr Ioannides, which would imply 120,000 deaths, or 80,000 excess.

Round that up to 100,000. But in 2020 there were over 400K excess deaths, then over 500K in 2021.

There is just no way covid could have caused 300K excess deaths in 2020 and even more in 2021, the year of the miracle vaccines.

I suspect there are multiple causes of the excess deaths, starting with people who were literally scared to death. Add suicides from isolation and depression, substance abuse, delayed medical care, probably many others. But all as the result of our government ‘protecting’ us.

