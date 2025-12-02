The official COVID inquiry claims Britain did “too little, too late.” The data tells a different story entirely.

My statistical analysis of ONS mortality data reveals something the inquiry conveniently ignores: excess deaths occur precisely during intervention periods. The first lockdown. The vaccine rollout. Not before. Not after. Just during government action.

Every birth cohort shows the same pattern. Fit a polynomial model to expected deaths, compare to actual deaths, and the red and blue boxes marking intervention periods light up like a crime scene. Outside these windows? No statistically significant excess mortality.

The COVID Physician’s account from the NHS frontline tells the same story through a different lens. Working across multiple practices covering 16,000 patients, he saw almost no COVID deaths during the supposedly apocalyptic spring of 2020. What he did see: elderly patients denied hospital admission, cancer diagnoses delayed by months, treatable infections ignored because “temperature equals COVID equals stay home.”

He had the easiest three months of his NHS career during lockdown. Not because the virus was mild, but because government policy turned the health service into a dystopian triage system that abandoned its core mission. His practices recorded five total COVID-associated deaths. All over 60, with comorbidities. Meanwhile, how many died from delayed cancer treatment? Untreated sepsis? Medical neglect wrapped in “protecting the NHS”?

The numbers match the narrative. The timeline betrays the lie. SARS-CoV-2 was declassified as a highly contagious infectious disease on March 19th - days before lockdown. The testing regime was scientifically absurd from the start - PCR tests developed before the virus was properly isolated, run at amplifications guaranteed to generate false positives. Tanzanian samples of pawpaw and tortoise tested positive.

This wasn’t medicine. This wasn’t public health. It was theatre. And the excess deaths prove it.

The inquiry won’t acknowledge what the data screams: doing more, sooner would have killed even more people. Because the deaths weren’t from COVID. They were from lockdown. From panic. From a medical establishment that suspended basic clinical judgment and blindly followed political diktat.

Next time they tell you the government should have done more, remember: the macro data and the micro experience both point to the same conclusion.