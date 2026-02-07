Dead Man Talking

Dead Man Talking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
2d

What exactly is the basis for the allegation that David Cartland is a safety risk to children?

It seems to me that many vaccinating doctors and nurses are a risk to voluntary informed consent...

See my open letter to Doctors, Nurses, and Medical Leaders On Professional Responsibility, Voluntary Informed Consent, and Moral Failure During the COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/open-letter-to-the-medical-profession-voluntary-informed-consent.pdf

Reply
Share
2 replies
Katarina Christoforou's avatar
Katarina Christoforou
2d

I cannot believe they have done this to Dr Cartland, he is a shining beacon in the bucket of s hit the NHS has become...

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel Smalley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture