Justice for Dr David Cartland
Demand for Accountability, Justice and Reform Concerning Wrongful Dismissal, Regulatory Abuse and Blacklisting by the NHS, General Medical Council (GMC), Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS)
You will be aware that I have been a strong supporter of Dr David Cartland throughout. He exemplifies the lengths to which an abusive, authoritarian state like the UK, and its pawns in regulatory agencies, will go to hide the crimes they have committed against the population by vilifying anyone who challenges the orthodox narratives.
Petition
As much as I am grateful for your support on his behalf, unfortunately for him, matters just keep getting worse. Should he pay this price for doing the right thing? By children by all accounts?
David needs your support now more than ever as he has now been alleged to be a safety risk to children. This is peak gaslighting.
Dr Cartland, a previously unblemished GP and consultant, was wrongfully dismissed from the NHS, struck off by the General Medical Council, and then listed by the Disclosure and Barring Service as a risk to adults and children despite no criminal conviction or judicial finding.
He is a whistleblower whose public interest disclosures about patient safety, governance failures, and regulatory conduct led to retaliatory action, including GMC erasure and DBS listing, rather than protection under whistleblowing and human rights laws.
These actions breach employment rights, whistleblower protections, and human rights (fair hearing, private life, reputation) and amount to “punishment without trial,” causing loss of career, income, reputation, and severe psychological harm.
The following petition demands
suspension and review of the DBS listing
independent judicial review of his dismissal and GMC erasure
correction of DBS disclosures
access to legal and psychological support
protections against further retaliation, and
full disclosure of decision‑making by NHS, GMC, and DBS.
It also calls for compensation, restoration of his professional reputation, systemic reforms to separate employment disputes from regulation, stronger whistleblower protections, independent oversight of GMC and DBS, and a public apology plus ongoing public reporting of reforms.
If you agree with these demands, please support David by signing the petition. Thank you.
What exactly is the basis for the allegation that David Cartland is a safety risk to children?
It seems to me that many vaccinating doctors and nurses are a risk to voluntary informed consent...
See my open letter to Doctors, Nurses, and Medical Leaders On Professional Responsibility, Voluntary Informed Consent, and Moral Failure During the COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/open-letter-to-the-medical-profession-voluntary-informed-consent.pdf
I cannot believe they have done this to Dr Cartland, he is a shining beacon in the bucket of s hit the NHS has become...