You will be aware that I have been a strong supporter of Dr David Cartland throughout. He exemplifies the lengths to which an abusive, authoritarian state like the UK, and its pawns in regulatory agencies, will go to hide the crimes they have committed against the population by vilifying anyone who challenges the orthodox narratives.

Petition

As much as I am grateful for your support on his behalf, unfortunately for him, matters just keep getting worse. Should he pay this price for doing the right thing? By children by all accounts?

David needs your support now more than ever as he has now been alleged to be a safety risk to children. This is peak gaslighting.

Dr Cartland, a previously unblemished GP and consultant, was wrongfully dismissed from the NHS, struck off by the General Medical Council, and then listed by the Disclosure and Barring Service as a risk to adults and children despite no criminal conviction or judicial finding.

He is a whistleblower whose public interest disclosures about patient safety, governance failures, and regulatory conduct led to retaliatory action, including GMC erasure and DBS listing, rather than protection under whistleblowing and human rights laws.​

These actions breach employment rights, whistleblower protections, and human rights (fair hearing, private life, reputation) and amount to “punishment without trial,” causing loss of career, income, reputation, and severe psychological harm.

The following petition demands

suspension and review of the DBS listing independent judicial review of his dismissal and GMC erasure correction of DBS disclosures access to legal and psychological support protections against further retaliation, and full disclosure of decision‑making by NHS, GMC, and DBS.

It also calls for compensation, restoration of his professional reputation, systemic reforms to separate employment disputes from regulation, stronger whistleblower protections, independent oversight of GMC and DBS, and a public apology plus ongoing public reporting of reforms.

If you agree with these demands, please support David by signing the petition. Thank you.

SIGN PETITION ON CHANGE.ORG