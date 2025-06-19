An independent documentary produced by Smile Free in association with Trisk Films, and written by Rob Tyson, Dr Gary Sidley and Paul Stevens.

What happens when "public health" forgets human connection? Masking Humanity is a powerful documentary uncovering how masking policies in care homes and hospitals beginning with Covid caused deep, lasting harm - especially for people with dementia, the elderly, and patients at end of life. Through interviews with families, frontline workers, and experts, the film exposes:

The political motives and lobbying that drove global mask guidance

The isolation and distress caused by faceless care

The failure to protect basic human dignity