Masking Humanity (2025) | Full Documentary
Masking Humanity: The Human Toll of Mask Policies in Care Homes and Hospitals
An independent documentary produced by Smile Free in association with Trisk Films, and written by Rob Tyson, Dr Gary Sidley and Paul Stevens.
What happens when "public health" forgets human connection? Masking Humanity is a powerful documentary uncovering how masking policies in care homes and hospitals beginning with Covid caused deep, lasting harm - especially for people with dementia, the elderly, and patients at end of life. Through interviews with families, frontline workers, and experts, the film exposes:
The political motives and lobbying that drove global mask guidance
The isolation and distress caused by faceless care
The failure to protect basic human dignity
Why this terrible episode is set to be repeated unless those in health and social care find the courage to speak out
Just in case someone says “Well, if masks are good enough for surgeons, that’s all the evidence I need that they work. They wouldn’t wear them if they didn’t work”, it’s worth knowing a few things.
Surgeons do not wear face coverings in order to filter microorganisms in the air or in their exhaled air. We’ll come back to this.
They DO wear them to act solely as SPLASH GUARDS. They do prevent a spurt of blood or of pus or bone fragments etc from the patient entering their nose and mouth. Note that they also wear eye protection for the same reason. Look it up. That’s what the surgeons face coverings are for & they do a good job as splash guards.
As to filtering the air you breathe in and out, please understand this. When you’re at rest, you breathe in about half a litre & obviously breathe it out again, perhaps 15-20 times every minute. In order for some scrap of plastic across your face to act as a filter, all of the air you breathe in and all of the air you breathe out has to pass through it. Try it. Hold a blue mask tightly across your mouth, leaving no gaps and see if you can breathe in a normal sized breath in a normal way. You’ll find you cannot. The blue masks do not pass air fast enough to possibly act as filters. So you can be quite certain that they didn’t filter anything back in the kafkaesque days of absurd oppression and enforcement of ridiculous rules. Your breath went around the sides of the mask. No filtering. I’m simply pointing out that these orders to wear them were nothing more than an intentional humiliation ritual. It was nothing to do with health, yours or anybody else’s. Blue masks were the most common types used & tossed aside. There are of course other masks.
Try a white fabric mask and repeat the test of holding it across your mouth. Can you easily breathe in and out? You can. Resistance to breathing is so low that it offers absolutely no barrier to the air you inhale and then exhale.
That lack of resistance tells you that bulk air moves freely through the mask, which cannot possibly retain anything that might have been floating invisibly in the air. You can feel the warmth and the moisture in your exhaled breath when you breathed out. Think of how big a particle of water is. Effectively it’s a tiny sample of mist and you know that sometimes you can see the granularity of mist, eg at night under a streetlight. I’m making the point that the fact you can feel the moisture in your own exhaled breath tells you that your breath passes right through, unhindered by these low resistance masks. Anything smaller in size than a small mist droplet goes right through such a piece of fabric. It isn’t a filter of purported submicroscopic infectious particle, which you’re told are real and called viruses. None of that is true.
These kinds of masks do something entirely different, which is to filter out large particles like dusts. If you’ve ever worn one while performing a task which creates dusts, such as sandpapering wood or plaster, when you’ve finished, the piece of fabric across your mouth is clogged with such particles. Without the dust mask, that stuff would have gone into your lungs.
In summary, we’ve all been lied to about splash guards and lied to about dust masks. None of these devices could possibly have filtered the air you were breathing in nor would they filter your exhaled air. What I’ve demonstrated is that they DEFINITELY could not & did not filter out these alleged tiny infectious particles.
Given that backdrop,
What do you think the effect would be of wearing them inside a hospital on rates of respiratory illnesses in hospitals? If you thought “This cannot possibly make any difference”, you’d be right. Such an experiment has been run (in fact several such clinical studies) and they ALL show no benefit. If anything, there was a trend to WORSE outcomes in the groups who wore masks.
Don’t ever again allow these malevolent liars to trick & force you into humiliating & completely ineffective masking. Please also don’t “Go along to get along”. I recognise it’s unpleasant for many of us to say NO to authority figures. This time you’ve got a decent outline which exposes that mask mandates are iinversions of the truth. Those handing out orders don’t know anything. They’re “Only following orders”. How did that work out in the end?
Everyone is dissecting The Pandemic, none seem to ask "Why the pandemic ?"
What if:
'The virus was never the point.
The infrastructure was always the point.'
'[...] we should understand COVID-19 not as a health crisis that happened to enable
certain policies, but as an Infrastructure Development Project that required a health
crisis narrative for implementation.'
'[...] in less than three years, systems of control that would have taken decades to
implement through democratic processes were installed globally with enthusiastic
public support.'
'Our governance systems have evolved to exploit crises so efficiently that the distinction
between genuine emergency and manufactured opportunity has become irrelevant.'
https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-gain-of-function-distraction