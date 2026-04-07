Dead Man Talking

Dead Man Talking

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charles's avatar
charles
3d

Dear Joel, you have grown immesurably through the amplified adversity of the last few years and continue to provide home truths, common sense, spiritual and intellectual succour which have in turn enabled many more to grow.

I found Voltaire 60 years ago and still spread his wisdom; for the past six I have spread yours.

In gratitude, Charles.

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1 reply by Joel Smalley
KM's avatar
KM
3dEdited

Always loved Candide. And alternately despaired over the final conclusion's feeling ambivalent to my sensibilities.

Also, you called it the Melancholic - is it possible you're also describing the Stoic?

Love this essay. So much to chew on. Also reflexively reminded me of my studies in art theory and the critic Walter Benjamin's, The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction (1935) and how that conversation is now well paralleled in this essay for the AI generation.

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