Introduction

I recently requested ONS to update the daily occurrence mortality data for natives in England & Wales. This latest analysis reveals that excess mortality continued to increase after the initial declaration of something in 2020 and even more so after the mass medical intervention that was supposed to be a cure for that thing. As usual, the data doesn’t lie but you are welcome to speculate on how bad it might have been but for the actions of those clever people in Government and the various globalist institutions who definitely have your public health interests as a priority.

Analysis

The data is the ONS daily death occurrences by sex and year of birth for people born in England and Wales, from 1988 to June 2025. It’s been a while since my last analysis so I’ll start with a quick reminder about the importance of using the correct data.

First, deaths are counted by the date they occurred, not the date they were registered. Registration delays record deaths in later periods by uneven amounts when analysing registration-date data, which surely no longer needs explanation of why that is inappropriate when trying to attribute cause? As it happens, I had to discard a full year of data at the end of the period for this very reason as so many deaths are still missing from the record. And for the new data, the ONS only gave me data that overlapped with about the last 6 months of the first data request so there was still a missing chunk in 2023 that I had to engineer away. I have noted this in the report.

Second, only natives are counted and deaths are scaled by births. The number of people born in England and Wales in any given year is fixed, so deaths per 100,000 native births measure what happened to one clearly defined group. Any population including people born abroad changes size every year with migration, and has to be estimated by age, which is far from reliable. And given the incredible increase in net migration, much of which is not even documented, any analysis that does not discriminate in this fashion is erroneous.

Third, as you will clearly see in the stratified data, men and women die in completely different distributions. Conflating sex is just as bad as conflating age (fourth point) when it comes to analysing mortality.

Fifth, I use a “mortality” year, i.e. spanning July to June since peak mortality occurs over winter which would otherwise be split by a calendar year, again rendering analysis completely inadequate.

If any other analysis you read has not accounted for all these five points, toss it in the bin where it belongs!

For each age, from 0 to 88, I take deaths per 100,000 births in each mortality year and fit a quadratic to the log of that rate from 1988/89 to 2018/19, excluding the observation period of 2020 to 2025. Data for a single age is too noisy to establish a reliable slope and convexity on its own, so both parameters are smoothed across ages. The smoothing process is a tricube-weighted average over that age and up to five ages either side, one-sided at the youngest and oldest ages. The intercept is then refitted to each age’s own data, so every age keeps its own level. The extended curve from 2019/20 gives the expected deaths, and the excess/deficit is simply the actual minus expected.

As I said earlier, deaths only appear in the data once they are registered and some, especially at younger ages, are registered months or even years later. Each ONS release falls short in its last 12 to 18 months, so I have left 2025/26 out entirely. Worse, the older release only counts deaths registered by 8 May 2024 and the newer one starts in January 2024, so 2023 was never brought up to date. Fortunately, the two overlap for January to March 2024, which gives and indication of the shortfall in 2024. Only 51% to 61% of deaths under 40, rising to 97% to 98% at 80 and over were included in the original dataset. I have used that overlap to scale up the older release’s last two years, by age band and by how long before May 2024 each death occurred. It adds about 10,200 deaths to 2023 and 1,300 to 2022. The details are on the site. In the meantime, I will ask the ONS to provide the updated data for 2022 and 2023. Although, I don’t think the overall results will change significantly, for information as important as this, it pays to be as accurate as possible.

Results

Here is the excess for every single year of age, from 2014/15 to 2024/25, for women (Figure 1) and men (Figure 2). Green is a deficit, amber is as expected and red is excess:

Figure 1

Figure 2

Note how quiet the years before 2019/20 are, at least from age 40 upwards. That is what the model is supposed to do. And then, from 2019/20, a band of red runs right through middle age and stays there.

Here is the excess for each age band in each mortality year, as a percentage of expected, for women (Table 1) and men (Table 2):

Table 1

Table 2

For men, 50 to 54 was the worst affected in almost every year, with 16% to 28% more deaths than expected, and still 23% in 2024/25. For women, it was 45 to 49 and 50 to 54, at 13% to 27%, and still 19% in 2024/25. Compare that with 75 to 79, which was 3% to 4% below expected in 2023/24 and 2024/25, for both sexes. Remember, all those stupid non-pharmaceutical interventions were to protect granny and they were all totally safe and effective - just like the pharmaceutical ones. Is that what the data looks like to you?

Here is the 50 to 54 band for men, actual against expected (Figure 3). No matter whether you understand the maths or not, your eyes cannot deceive you in this chart. The actual data is not modelled, simply actual recorded deaths, scaled by the number of people born in each cohort:

Figure 3

In 2019/20 (”COVID”) deaths were 16% above expected. In 2020/21, it was 25% then 27% in 2021/22 and 28% in 2022/23, and holding at +23% since. As bad as that looks, it’s actually worse. Where is the deficit for the middle-aged? Remember that from the COVID-era analyses - the “pull-forward effect” or mortality displacement? Indeed, you can only die once, so if more people are dying than expected now, less will die in the future. That’s indisputable. When you observe that deficit, you know how far forward the effect was. For older ages, that can be a matter of weeks or months. Even if it is a few years for this younger generation, there will be some deficit in the years post 2020 pulling against that ever-increasing excess. Bleak.

The picture for 60 to 74 is different (Figure 4). The excess there peaked at “only” 10% to 15% for men up to 2022/23 and then fell back towards expected, at 3% to 6% in 2024/25:

Figure 4

The oldest band, 80 to 88, is different again. A sharp excess in 2019/20 (11% for men, 10% for women), smaller excesses after, and then back to within 2% of expected in the last two years. There you see the pull-forward effect manifesting.

What about the young? Men aged 18 to 30 were 20% to 40% above expected in every year from 2019/20 to 2024/25. I must point out, though, that this age group was already 16% and 18% above its trend in 2017/18 and 2018/19, so part of that excess was there before 2019/20. The decline in deaths at those ages had stopped some years earlier. The same applies, to a lesser extent, to women aged 45 to 50.

Here is the 18 to 30 band for men, actual against expected (Figure 5):

Figure 5

I have not investigated the anomaly in young male mortality, but my observation is that the period 2009 to 2014 was unusually low, rather than the subsequent periods being unusually high.

To test it, I refitted the curve for every age with 2009/10 to 2014/15 left out, using the same smoothing, and summed ages 18 to 30 for men (Figure 6):

Figure 6

The dip is real. Those years sit well below the trend either side of them: 13% to 14% below the current model in 2010/11 to 2013/14, and 19% to 20% below the trend fitted without them.

It also bends the curve. Because the dip falls late in the fitting period, it pulls the slope and convexity down. That makes the expected line fall faster from 2019/20 than the rest of the data supports, which inflates the later excess. Leaving the dip out roughly halves the excess before 2019/20, from 16% and 18% to 6% and 8% in 2017/18 and 2018/19, and takes about 10 to 13 points off every year since: 2019/20 falls from 20% to 9%, 2021/22 from 40% to 27%, and 2024/25 from 26% to 13%.

But the later excess does not disappear. Without the dip, 2019/20 to 2024/25 are still 8% to 27% above trend, with 2021/22 the highest. So my reading explains much of the earlier excess and the size of the later one, but not all of it.

The refit without the dip is not neutral either. It puts 2004/05 to 2008/09 about 5% below its own trend, so the truth probably lies somewhere between the two.

Perhaps this should be the subject of a more in-depth investigation? Really the sort of thing our hard-earned taxes would be better spent on? You can see all the data, analysis and charts on a website I built following this link, if you would like to do the investigation for yourself.

Excess Mortality Data

Lost Life Years

A high percentage excess for younger ages, where there are a low expected number of deaths, is a small absolute number. However a death at 50 also costs far more life than a death at 85 - about 31 years for a man, against about 6, respectively.

So I followed each five-year group of years of birth through the six years from 2019/20, at whatever ages it reached, and gave each excess death the years of life it would have been expected to have left at that age, based on the UK life table for 2018 (Human Mortality Database). That gives life-years lost per 100,000 births. Here are men, with 2019/20 apart from the five years after it, each on its own scale (Figures 7 and 8):

Figure 7

Figure 8

In 2019/20, the life-years lost were spread across the generations, highest for men born 1950 to 1954. From 2020/21, the picture is completely different. Men born 1940 to 1944 lost nothing - they actually show a small deficit. Men born 1950 to 1954, 1965 to 1969 and 1970 to 1974 lost the most, at 8,500 to 9,500 life-years per 100,000 births each.

Take men born 1970 to 1974. Over the six years, they had about 6,300 excess deaths, a third of the 16,700 among men born 1935 to 1939. Yet they lost about 194,000 life-years, twice the 95,000 lost by the older group. Women show the same pattern: those born 1970 to 1974 lost 131,000 life-years from 3,800 excess deaths, against 97,000 from 14,800 for those born 1935 to 1939.

So a small number of excess deaths in middle age is not a small loss. The percentage shows where deaths have departed furthest from expected, and that is exactly where the most life has been lost.

Two caveats. The life table is for the whole UK, not only people born in England and Wales. And the group born 1935 to 1939 passes age 88 during the period, so its deaths above that age are not counted (marked * in the figures). The full method, and the same charts for women, are in the report.

Conclusion

The excess mortality since 2019/20 has not been consistent across ages and sex. The oldest have largely returned to expected, and those aged 75 to 79 are now 3% to 4% below it. The young and middle-aged, men in particular, have not. For them, the excess has persisted for five years with no sign of the deficit that should follow an episode of deaths brought forward.

What was clearly a relatively immaterial event in terms of life-years lost compared to the reaction in 2020, materialised into a catastrophe in those same relative terms in the five subsequent years. We had daily headlines and death counts in 2020 but hardly a mention in the mainstream media of what happened since, let alone a headline story.

Why is that?