NHS wants to sedate Down’s syndrome patient for Covid jab against mother’s will
Mother of patient describes ‘covert’ spiking of drinks as ‘tantamount to assault’ and breach of human rights
Stop Sedate-to-Vaccinate
What sort of doctor or nurse would drug and forcibly inject someone who does not want the intervention?
Medical practitioners have a legal, ethical and moral obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent for vaccination.
This isn’t happening… It’s not happening for Adam…it’s not happening for anybody.
Now everyone is being deliberately mis/disinformed by ‘the authorities’ about disease threats, being subjected to public health terrorism. The entire community is being coerced, and even mandated to submit to COVID-19 vaccination, as happened in Australia, with people under threat of losing their livelihood and participation in society if they refused the injections.
Medical practitioners have been conscripted as agents of the state to carry out this agenda. The courts provide little or no protection to the people, they also support the state’s agenda to make the population compliant to vaccination on demand.
It is a very dire situation that must be exposed in the court of public opinion.
For more background see my article: Forced vaccination under sedation. Doctors, nurses and the courts acting as agents of the state: https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/forced-vaccination-under-sedation
