Maybe it’s just the company I keep (i.e. the people I follow on social media) but I cannot help feeling the tide of discomfort with the establishment rising every day. Is it just me?

Here is an opinion piece by someone I follow on LinkedIn, but otherwise know very little about. I don’t ever much care for opinions but still think it’s good to take stock of them to understand where we are as a society.

Dr. Chan seems like a good egg to me - someone who is prepared to put the effort in to improve the place where he lives. Although very much aligned with my very brief attempt at politics, he certainly put a lot more effort in than me! If I lived in Huntingdon, he would get my vote.

With over three decades at Leadership International, my mission has been to foster vibrant communities through social entrepreneurship and mentorship. At Daybreak Ministries, my collaborative leadership and inclusive communication have guided individuals towards personal growth and community betterment.



As an Independent MP Candidate, I’ve advocated for transparency in governance and active youth engagement, embodying my commitment to integrity and service. My dedication is reflected in creating a manifesto focused on prioritizing the people, ensuring government accountability, and cutting bureaucracy for a ‘better Britain’. At the UK General Election 2024 I stood as Huntingdon’s INDEPENDENT Member of Parliament with the theme of Changing Britain For Good, giving 100% commitment to serve The People (not any party or external interests) and help fix ‘broken’ Britain. Unique among the candidates, I made Ten Pledges and set out a manifesto that prioritised The People in all policy making and public expenditure, demanded accountability from Government and Parliament, cutting bureaucracy, red tape and non-productive full exposure of national income and spending, wide-ranging public consultation and special provision for active engagement of young people.



I built a small, committed Team, held seven public meetings in the main centres of population, eleven street outreaches in Huntingdon and St Ives, attended three public hustings, compered the Huntingdon Riverside Gala, wrote four articles for The Hunts Post, gave six radio interviews, hand delivered 40,000 leaflets and another 52,100 by Royal Mail, spoke with and replied to letters from two thousand residents, NHS staff, community workers, young farmers and student journalists, and garnered 1,123 votes.



I will continue to work with others to achieve our aspiration to Change Britain For Good.

This is his latest post on LinkedIn. I think he makes some good points.

𝑻𝒓𝒖𝒕𝒉 𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝑶𝒃𝒂𝒎𝒂’𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒑 𝒂𝒈𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒕 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝑷𝒆𝒐𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝒇𝒖𝒓𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒆𝒅: 𝑾𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑼𝑲 𝒎𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒖𝒔

As The Truth about Obama’s coup against The American People is further exposed, it’s now time for The British People to understand how gravely our government and media deceived the UK about President Trump - and their nefarious intentions against Britain.

Brits aren’t necessarily the most gullible people, but we’re near the top of the list. This stems from our high-trust culture, derived solely from our JudaeoChristian heritage. Centuries of belief in a Creator who loves, cares, has a purpose for us, and who holds us to account, unique to the JudaeoChristian tradition, have instilled a sense of wanting to believe others, especially when they are positions of authority.

Over the past sixty years the main channel of communication with us, through television, radio and newer technology has been the BBC, press and media. Overwhelmingly we have believed what they say, whether in news or documentary programmes.

And then there’s government in all its forms: Parliament, government institutions especially those giving information about health, climate, air pollution in cities like London, education of children about sexuality, the justice system. Britain’s traditional mindset has been that we can trust these.

No longer is this the case.

The BBC, irrespective of their denials, is systemically, institutionally and irreparably biased against Britain’s JudaeoChristian heritage, constitution, culture and values.

This has been proven beyond any shred of denial by that organisation’s deliberate manipulation of President Trump’s speech on January 6 2021. They intentionally lied to and misled the sovereign People of the UK, who pay their hefty salaries and have exposed us to a high-risk financial crisis with a $1Bn for their defamation of a sitting US President.

They have a long history of this going back to the 1960s, although the rot was setting in prior to that. See Robin Aitken’s seminal work ‘The Noble Liar - How and why the BBC distorts the truth to promote a Liberal Agenda.’ For the avoidance of doubt, that ‘Liberal Agenda’ is not a cause for celebration as it is antithetical to British values and has created the calamitous situation imperiling Britain in 2025.

There’s justification for many now describing the BBC as the British Broadcasting Cult. The BBC now is more than an embarrassment to Britain; it is a stain on our Nation’s reputation, integrity, humanity and international standing.

Then there is government. Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics all have been used to deceive The British People.

David Cameron, modelling himself on Tony Blair, continued Blair’s war on British democracy and our Constitution, his divisive policies and destruction of Human Rights through an ‘Equality’ Act.

That law has proven to create, not diminish, ‘equality’.

The resulting confusion from ‘Equality’ legislation, and the egregious conduct of taxpayer-funded institutions, including the NHS, universities and schools, police, courts and tribunals and even The Church of England, have severely impacted British Citizens. Many have lost jobs, income, homes, family life, careers, health, their futures and even their lives.

Surely, we ask, people must hear the alarm bells ringing when it takes The Supreme Court to state ‘What Is A Woman?’

Yet some public bodies are continuing their ideologically-driven attempts to crush employees who dare to acknowledge the veracity of the Court’s ruling. That’s quite apart from Common Sense which appears suddenly to have become in short supply in the body politic.

All of this takes us back to the Obama coup against President Trump in 2016.

The UK government, BBC and legacy media framed a narrative about the incoming and then sitting President of our closest ally, the USA, that, to this day, is believed by significant numbers of Brits.

It was false.

It was deliberately engineered.

They have intentionally misled and deceived The British People.

And they have continued to do so.

There will be severe consequences for those involved in the US.

Public trust there, as in Britain, has been deeply shaken. America and Britain are in a period of constitutional, cultural, social and spiritual crisis.

There is no guarantee that we will move forward into a good future for our children, grandchildren and those who will come after. The only way to ensure that we create a better future is to admit what has happened, which will be painful for many who will not want to accept that they have believed outright, gross lies by those they thought they could trust.

It’s even worse for these folk, because those lies supported their personal prejudices, in this case, against Donald Trump. ￼￼

There’s quite a list of falsehoods, including Project Fear over the so-called ‘pandemic’, the ensuing lockdowns and forced end-of-life for older people; the jabs that now are known to be lethal for some but over which there’s a continual cover-up; the real reason for the tragic conflict in Ukraine that was engineered by anti-democratic forces in 2014…

…the hoax about changing weather patterns that has enabled government to drive up our energy bills, make us poorer; what’s truly taking place in the Middle East; what those massive white lines in the sky are and what they’re doing to our atmosphere, crops, plants, wildlife and our own health…

What is very sad for these people is that they never stopped to check what they were being told but, rather, railed against those who presented an alternative to the narrative that they had accepted from government, the BBC and the legacy media.

But, if we are to bring about healing and restoration, there has to be a willingness on those who drank so freely of this poisoned propaganda to show some humility and face the facts￼.

As author and historian Richard J. Evan’s (2015) states:

“In Germany itself, of course, there was a real attempt to forget. People didn’t want to know about this. [It was] a kind of collective amnesia while the Germans got on with trying to rebuild their country.”

We must not forget what our government, the BBC and legacy media have done, not only on this matter, but several others.

There must be consequences, learning from why this was permitted and we must move into a period, not only of Reflection, but of Awakening, Revival, Restoration, Reformation and Renewal.

Former DNI Tulsi Gabbard just said it out loud:

“Barack Hussein Obama ordered the overthrow of the United States government — on behalf of Hillary Clinton — after the 2016 election.”

When Americans voted for Trump, the Obama machine refused to accept it.

So they manufactured a false intelligence narrative, alleging Russian interference to delegitimize the President the people chose.

From Obama down — Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Rice, Lynch, Yates, Monaco, Clinton, Schiff, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Mueller, Rosenstein, Weissmann, Jarrett, Rhodes —

they built a shadow coup against a sitting U.S. President.

This wasn’t politics.

This was treason.

The so-called “Russian collusion” story was not a mistake — it was a calculated act of sedition to reverse an election and nullify the will of 63 million Americans.

They called it “protecting democracy.”

But they were overthrowing it.

Watergate looks like a parking ticket compared to this.

And history will remember it for what it was — a coup against the Republic itself.

