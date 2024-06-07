People's Vaccine Inquiry
Bringing together experts called to give evidence in Covid Inquiry Vaccine Module
Coming JUNE 10: The People’s Vaccine Inquiry
The Independent Inquiry has postponed the vaccine module until 2025. The public deserves to be kept up-to-date with the evidence NOW, not in 2025.
About time this is exposed. My son died from Pfizer kill shot
Kind of like here in the states where Cuomo and Birks are calling for a 9/11 type investigation. Seriously? So, at the end of the investigation we get to see a couple dozen pages with almost every word blacked out (redacted) and no one is held accountable? No. It's been long enough. 3 years is long enough to see that something isn't right and it needs to be investigated and arrests need to start being made. Imagine if people were getting sick from eating salads at restaurants. There would be an uproar all over the government and it's many agencies screaming for a recall. But millions of people are injured and killed by an *experimental* gene therapy injection and they are more worried about "vaccine" hesitancy. Really? Do they not realize that by their lies they have actually created MORE "hesitancy" than they would have if they would have come out right away and said, "oops!" (thus the reason they want to make "hesitancy" a non-existent option... you must take what we tell you) It's too late now. I know more and more people who will NEVER take another "vaccine" again. And, as far as I'm concerned, that's a good thing. So, in a way, I hope they keep pushing this crap on the public until only a small minority of people will dare to take anymore of governments and phramas magic elixers. NO NO NO. Investigate NOW.