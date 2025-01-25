Share this postDead Man TalkingRewriting HistoryCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRewriting HistoryNot taking into account the conspiracy theorists keeping the receipts.Joel SmalleyJan 25, 2025114Share this postDead Man TalkingRewriting HistoryCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1716ShareMidazolam in ItalyJoel Smalley·March 10, 2023Doing little more than reproducing this here just in case this PR message from Braun, that unwittingly provides further evidence of the widespread use of unprecedented volumes of Midazolam, gets “archived” for any reason.Read full story114Share this postDead Man TalkingRewriting HistoryCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1716Share
This is important. I have a lot of "receipts" and there are are many others out there also keeping "receipts." Covid's not "over," and as long as people can read and write, it never will be.
It is beyond heartbreaking what went on at the start of the plandemic. Every country in lockstep with each other. Refusal to treat bacterial pneumonias in the elderly, locking people down, shuttering schools and businesses, locking church doors, banning repurposed drugs, whistleblowers in the healthcare industry lost their jobs, and the final nail in the coffin…..the mRNA covid experimental biologicals. Made mandatory if you wanted to travel, for military, for healthcare workers, police and firefighters, in the USA. Which have since caused millions to suffer serious adverse events, and millions to die. Many of us will never forget what was done in the name of science and healthcare🥲