Dead Man Talking

Dead Man Talking

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currer
Mar 27Edited

I have just tried to send this to my MP and the House of Lords in the UK.

There is no acknowledgement of my e-mail. I have written to my MP before about this topic and the covid "pandemic" and I know that my e-mails are now being intercepted and blocked, as I do not receive the usual automatic acknowledgement any longer. I do not believe this got through either. The Westminster government has a "security service" that vets correspondence before it gets to your representative..

Dear xxx

I am concerned by the weather manipulation which is being carried out over the UK.

Our government only admits to “limited trials” but the practice has been extensively carried out for several years at least. This unacknowledged practice is causing excessive rain, low temperatures, blocking the sun, altering natural weather patterns, harming birds, insects, the natural environment, farming and food production.

In 2023 I wrote repeatedly to my MPxxx and also in later years to MP xxx after witnessing cloud seeding being done by light aircraft over my home. I was shocked by what I witnessed as the artificial cloud was highly solar reflective, dropped temperatures markedly, and spread out to blanket the entire sky for the whole day. I asked for information on the chemicals sprayed and the legality of the operation. My questions were left unanswered and I was told my MP had no knowledge of this practice.

I had a contact in Cornwall who told me that the aircraft spray at night, flying in circular paths off the Cornish coast. They usually have their transponders turned off, but those that do not can be followed by internet app. The spray spreads over the UK with the prevailing SW winds.

Last week I met a couple who had just got off the plane from Edinburgh to Gatwick. They told me that as they flew over the north of England, they had seen two planes from the aircraft windows spraying above the cloud layer unseen from the ground. One plane was spraying a white mixture, the other, black.

They also knew about the weather manipulation, which is widely known about both in the UK and USA, where many States have tried to ban it.

We have had five months of perpetual rain and cloud. My opinion is that the manipulation of the temperature and weather is being done to bankrupt our farmers, whose land will be cheaply repossessed by the banks and corporates. Food shortages will be used to control the UK population. This is a form of weather warfare, deceptively masquerading as “climate change control.”

I write to alert you and to ask that you use your position to stop this criminal action.

I enclose some links to show that despite claims to the contrary, weather manipulation is a long-established technology.

https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/02/geoengineering-reining-weather-warriors

The UK’s gamble on solar geoengineering is like using aspirin for cancer

Raymond Pierrehumbert and Michael Mann

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/mar/12/solar-geoengineering-uk

The Aria programme thesis document on “cooling the Earth” makes for chilling reading.

https://aria.org.uk/media/wotbzgsm/aria-actively-cooling-the-earth-programme.pdf

Yours sincerely,

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
Mar 27

Why can’t your people just get rid of these corrupt elites?

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/tyranny-without-fear

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