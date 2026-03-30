Dead Man Talking

Dead Man Talking

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SD's avatar
SD
Mar 30

The only issue I see with all this, any wireless transmission is monitored and hoovered up by most nations for intelligence analysis. The big red flag for the letter agencies and government are 'encrypted' communications. Because as we know, only terrorists and criminals use encryption. I was reading an article the other day where even some Linux distributions are incorporating age verification capability. That OS was meant to be the Big Brother killer, the OS that would be free to anyone who wanted digital freedom. Seems things are shifting. I have been saying for a long time that people should be setting up virtual private networks of like minded individuals for information exchange. Now it is going to be even more vital. I am starting to think the old way of messaging may be where we end up going. Dead drops, hand offs of written messages in newspapers, old school spy craft to avoid the watchers.

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Luvvvy's avatar
Luvvvy
Mar 30

Sounds great to me.

I am always receptive to reasonable alternative solutions. Though I don’t fully understand this kind of thing, I am very open to learning more. Good timing with this too, as it fits in with my new independent, living-off-the-grid mindset. I do not resonate with the centralized dictatorship that is in the hive and mainstream. Good post!

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