Abstract

Centralised digital infrastructure is being converted into an apparatus of control. Operating systems now enforce age verification, content restrictions, and behavioural mandates at the device level — on behalf of governments who have recognised that Apple and Google are the most efficient enforcement mechanism ever built. Your phone is a managed device. Your bank account is a permission. Your communications route through chokepoints that any sufficiently motivated state can close.

Soverain is the counter-architecture. A private mesh network running on hardware the users own, communicating over radio without internet, signing agreements with cryptography that never leaves the device, and issuing its own currency through the collective attestation of its participants. No app store. No cloud. No bank. No external dependency at any layer, for any function, under any circumstance.

The Problem

The centralised web is a dependency. Dependencies can be weaponised. Everyone asks: “what happens when the internet goes down?”. It’s a legitimate question that I always used to brush off because I never had a really credible answer. Until now.

Signal requires phone numbers and Apple or Google app stores to distribute its software. WhatsApp is Meta. iMessage is Apple. Every mainstream communication tool lives or dies on infrastructure controlled by someone else — infrastructure that can be throttled, surveilled, shut down, or held to ransom by whoever controls it at the time.

This is not a theoretical concern. It is the operating reality of the current decade. Governments routinely compel platforms to hand over data, restrict access, or alter behaviour. Corporations unilaterally change terms of service, revoke access, or discontinue products. Infrastructure providers — cloud hosts, DNS registrars, app stores, payment processors — sit at chokepoints that any sufficiently motivated actor can leverage against any sufficiently inconvenient user.

The most instructive recent example is age-gating at the operating system level. In October 2025, California signed AB 1043 — the Digital Age Assurance Act — which mandates that operating system providers collect a user’s age at account setup and provide real-time age bracket signals via API to all applications, including desktop software. Not app stores. Operating systems. Apple’s Declared Age Range API and Google’s Play Age Signals API are the direct technical implementations: every Apple and Google account is now classified into an age bracket (under 13, 13–15, 16–17, 18+), and that classification is available as a system-level signal to every application on the device.

As of February 2026, Apple blocks users in Australia, Brazil, and Singapore from downloading 18+ rated apps unless the App Store has confirmed they are adults. In March 2026, iOS 26.4 added age verification for UK users — credit card, driver’s licence, or national ID scan — to comply with the Online Safety Act, which requires all platforms hosting adult content to implement “highly effective” age assurance or face fines of up to 10% of global revenue. Utah and Louisiana have active App Store Accountability Acts taking effect in 2026 requiring app stores to verify user ages at account creation. Australia banned social media entirely for under-16s in November 2024 — no parental consent override — and by January 2026 had deactivated over 4.7 million accounts. The UK House of Lords voted in January 2026 to require VPN providers to age-gate all UK users to prevent under-18 access.

In December 2025, the UK Home Office proposed mandatory nudity-detection software embedded directly into mobile operating systems — blocking the capture, sharing, or viewing of certain images by default, with adults required to verify their age biometrically to disable the restriction.

The pattern is clear and accelerating. The chokepoint is not the app. It is the operating system and the account that the operating system requires. Apple and Google control the two dominant mobile operating systems, the two dominant app distribution channels, and increasingly the identity layer that sits between the user and everything they can do with their device. Legislation in every major jurisdiction is converging on these two companies as the enforcement mechanism of choice — precisely because the dependency is structural and unavoidable for anyone who uses a mainstream device.

The threat model extends beyond communications. Financial systems depend on a small number of payment networks, clearinghouses, and banking relationships. A single compliance decision, a sanctions list update, or a regulatory action can sever an individual or organisation from the global financial system overnight. Cloud storage providers hold data that can be accessed, frozen, or deleted by the provider or any government with jurisdiction over them. The tools exist. They have been used. They will be used again.

What makes this a strategic problem rather than merely a political one is that the dependency is structural. It is not a feature of who currently controls the infrastructure — it is a consequence of the architecture itself. Any system that routes through centralised chokepoints is vulnerable to whoever controls those chokepoints, regardless of their current intentions. Good actors today become captured actors tomorrow. Benign infrastructure becomes weaponised infrastructure the moment the political or commercial incentive shifts. The age-gating precedent demonstrates this in real time: infrastructure built for distribution is repurposed for control, and the user has no architectural alternative within the system.

Soverain is built on a single founding principle: no external dependencies at runtime, ever. Not for networking. Not for messaging. Not for agreements. Not for payments. Not for intelligence.

This is not paranoia. It is engineering for the realistic threat model of the next decade — a decade in which the ability to communicate, transact, and make agreements without permission from any external party is not a philosophical preference but a practical necessity for anyone who takes their autonomy seriously.

The Philosophy: Learn → Own → Survive

Soverain grows from an agentic AI project I’m building solo called Maxy. It’s core promise — “you’ll always be able to do everything yourself, you just won’t have to.” In Maxy, this means the agent teaches as it works, so capability accumulates in the user over time rather than dependency on the tool.

In Soverain, the stakes of that promise are higher. Communications, agreements, payments, and identity — the infrastructure that a person’s autonomy depends on — must work without external permission, survive without external infrastructure, and remain under the user’s control even when every convenience layer is stripped away.

Learn. The agent does not hide what it is doing. Every action it takes — routing a message, signing a document, configuring a network interface — it narrates in plain language. Not as a tutorial. Not as interruption. As transparency by default. Over time the user understands their own infrastructure. This is intentional and non-negotiable.

Own. The network runs on hardware you control. Messages route through no one else’s servers. Agreements are verified by cryptography you hold. Nothing requires permission from any external party.

Survive. When the internet goes down, the agent may go with it. That is not a failure state — it is a test the user should be able to pass. By the time it happens, they know how to operate their node, sign documents, and communicate over the mesh without assistance. The agent accelerates the path to competence. It does not replace it.

The agent is a teacher that also does the work. Not a black box that replaces the user.

This philosophy is the design constraint that shapes every architectural decision in the system. An interface that hides complexity from the user would violate it. A dependency that cannot be removed would violate it. A capability that exists only when the agent is available would violate it. Soverain is built to make its users progressively more capable of running their own infrastructure — and then to get out of the way.

Soverain is not for strangers. Nodes know each other before they communicate. Identity is exchanged out-of-band — in person, via QR code, by whatever means the user trusts. Once two nodes have exchanged network addresses, the network handles routing with no external dependency. This is deliberate. A network of known parties who have chosen to trust each other is fundamentally different from a public network that must protect strangers from one another. The trust model is explicit, personal, and voluntary.

The endpoint is a user who understands their node as well as the agent does. Not because they were trained. Because they watched it work, asked questions, and absorbed the answers over months of daily use. The agent’s job is to make itself unnecessary. That is the highest form of the sovereignty promise.

Maxy: The Foundation

Soverain does not start from zero. It builds on Maxy — my AI-powered personal and business assistant that is already a working prototype.

It runs on a Raspberry Pi 5 with 16GB of RAM — a playing-cards-sized computer that sits in the user’s private premises. The AI agent, powered by Claude via the Anthropic API, handles personal productivity, business operations, knowledge management, and automation through a conversational interface. There is no app to download and no dashboard to learn. The user talks to the agent through a web chat interface or Telegram, and the agent does the work.

The architecture is built around skill packs — modular capability bundles that extend what the agent can do. A user installs a skill pack and gains new capabilities without learning new software. The agent handles the complexity. The skill pack architecture is what makes Soverain possible: Soverain installs as a skill pack on Maxy, transforming the existing Pi into a full Soverain node without replacing anything that already works.

The data layer runs on Neo4j — a graph and vector database that stores identity, relationships, conversation history, and agreements locally on the Pi. There is no cloud database. There is no sync service. Everything the agent knows about the user and their world lives on hardware the user holds.

This matters for two reasons.

First, the hardware exists. The Pi is not a spec sheet. It is a manufactured, shipped, and operational device with users who rely on it daily. Soverain inherits a real compute platform, a real agent intelligence layer, a real graph database (Neo4j) for identity, relationships, and agreements, and a real user base that already interacts with their device conversationally.

Second, the infrastructure path is proven. The skill pack architecture has already been validated by Maxy’s existing capabilities. Adding sovereign communications, mesh networking, cryptographic agreements, and a payments layer is an extension of a working system — not a greenfield build that requires everything to work simultaneously on day one.

Soverain is the sovereignty layer of the Maxy ecosystem that I felt compelled to include, given the rapidly deteriorating state of the free world. It extends Maxy into territory where the stakes are higher and the threat model is sharper.

The Network - Reticulum

Reticulum is the entire network layer.

It is an open-source networking stack designed from the ground up for resilience. It runs continuously across every available physical medium — WiFi, Ethernet, and LoRa (Long Range) radio — and presents them as a single unified network with a single addressing model. There is no fallback logic because there is no hierarchy. Reticulum uses what is available.

Unlike conventional internet protocols, it requires no central servers, no DNS (the internet’s phone book that translates addresses to locations), and no DHT (the peer discovery mechanism used by most peer-to-peer networks, which itself requires bootstrap servers on the internet to function). Nodes that know each other’s Reticulum addresses can reach each other across any path the network can construct — with or without internet.

This is what separates it from every other mesh or peer-to-peer claim you are likely to encounter. Most P2P systems depend on internet infrastructure for discovery, even if the data transfer itself is decentralised. Reticulum depends on nothing. Two nodes with a radio link and each other’s addresses can communicate with no infrastructure of any kind between them.

Critically, Soverain does not need to build its own network from scratch. Any Reticulum node — regardless of whether it runs Soverain — will relay traffic for any other Reticulum node. Amateur radio operators running Reticulum digipeaters, community mesh nodes, research installations, and any other Reticulum user all extend the reach of the Soverain mesh automatically. Soverain traffic is encrypted end-to-end, so relay nodes forward packets without seeing or caring about their contents. Soverain inherits the entire existing Reticulum ecosystem as infrastructure from day one.

Two Propagation Mechanisms

Reticulum provides two distinct propagation mechanisms, and Soverain uses both for different purposes.

LXMF (Lightweight Extensible Message Format) handles point-to-point delivery between known parties. Designed explicitly for low-bandwidth, high-latency links including LoRa radio, it is store-and-forward — if a peer is unreachable, messages queue and deliver when a path becomes available. LXMF carries private communications: messages between known parties, agreement documents, direct transaction proposals.

Reticulum Announces handle broad propagation across the mesh. An announce broadcasts information outward hop by hop to every node in range, exactly as Reticulum nodes already use to discover each other. Announces carry public network state: transaction legs, attestations, reputation updates, confidence scores, fraud flags, and SVN issuance events (see below). This is the correct mechanism for data that needs to reach as many nodes as possible rather than a specific destination.

The Hardware

The Soverain node is a Raspberry Pi 5 with 16GB RAM with case, memory, and fan — the size of a deck of cards.

The defining characteristic of Soverain hardware: the node is not fixed infrastructure. It travels with you. Drop it in a bag, plug it in wherever you are — a friend’s house, a hotel room, a community space — and your entire Soverain infrastructure is instantly operational. Your agent, your data, your agreements, your mesh presence. Everything in your pocket.

An RNode (Radio Node) — a LoRa transceiver — connects to the Pi via USB. LoRa is a radio modulation technique that trades data speed for extraordinary range and resilience, operating in the 868MHz ISM (Industrial, Scientific and Medical) band — a licence-free frequency range available to anyone in the UK. With the RNode plugged in, the Pi has a radio presence on the Reticulum mesh wherever it is powered up.

The phone connects to the Pi over local WiFi. The Sideband app — available on Android (stable) and iOS (beta via TestFlight) — provides a full Reticulum interface on the phone, for those who cannot give up their dependence on Google and Apple, regardless of their overt proclamations of autonomy and self-sovereignty (myself included, although I do have a Pixel running Graphene OS just in case), routing through the Pi. This is the primary operating mode: Pi and phone together, fully self-contained, no internet required.

A portable RNode — battery-powered, small enough to carry in a jacket pocket — connects to the phone via Bluetooth. Its purpose is a single specific scenario: the Pi is not with you, but you still need access to it. The portable RNode gives the phone a LoRa radio link back to the Pi over the mesh, hopping through any intermediate Soverain nodes in range. This is the fallback mode, not the primary one.

LoRa range in the portable scenario: 2–5km urban, 10–20km suburban or rural, 50km or more over elevated or open terrain. Every Reticulum node in range — not just Soverain nodes — acts as a mesh relay, extending effective range. The denser the wider Reticulum ecosystem in an area, the further every Soverain user can reach.

Agreements

A Soverain agreement is a piece of text that both parties have cryptographically signed, with a timestamp. No blockchain. No external service. No internet required.

Both nodes hold Reticulum identity keypairs — pairs of cryptographic keys, one private and one public, that prove identity and enable tamper-proof signing. Those same keys sign the agreement document. The result is immutable and verifiably attributable to both parties from the moment of signing.

The agent handles this conversationally when available — drafting agreement text from natural language, presenting to both parties for confirmation, signing, timestamping, hashing the document (a short fixed-length fingerprint that serves as its permanent identifier and detects tampering), storing in the local database, and distributing to agreed witness nodes over LXMF. When the AI agent is unavailable, the user can perform every step from standard cryptographic tooling. The capability exists independently of the agent.

Once signed, the agreement propagates through the mesh like any other Soverain data. Every node that encounters it automatically attests to it by signing the hash. This is not a trust relationship. A witness node cannot tamper with the agreement - any modification breaks the original signatures. It is simply signing a cryptographic fingerprint of a document it has observed, exactly as nodes attest to transactions in the Proof of Witness protocol (see below). No node is chosen. No node is trusted. Every Soverain node on the mesh witnesses every agreement it encounters, and the accumulation of these attestations provides redundancy (the agreement survives either party losing their device), independent verification (any node on the mesh can produce the document if disputed), and offline notarisation (entirely within the Reticulum mesh, no internet required).

Node Redundancy

A Soverain user can run any number of Pi nodes — at home, at work, at a trusted friend’s house, in a different country. Each is a full, independently functional Soverain node. This is not a premium feature. It is a natural extension of owning your own infrastructure.

When any two of a user’s nodes come into Reticulum range — directly or via mesh — they automatically sync. Agreements, messages, reputation history, SVN balances, configuration. The sync is cryptographically authenticated: only nodes holding the owner’s keypair can participate. The sync is continuous and opportunistic — every time nodes reach each other, however briefly, over whatever path is available, they exchange what has changed.

If a Pi is lost, stolen, or destroyed, the user loses nothing except the hardware. Every other node already holds a complete copy. Acquire a new Pi, install Soverain, prove ownership with the keypair, connect to any Reticulum path that reaches another node in the set — full sync begins automatically. The user is back to full operation the moment the new node reaches any of its peers.

Each Pi in the redundancy set is an independent always-on Reticulum node with its own RNode radio. A user with two nodes in different locations has two independent mesh presence points, doubling their reachability and their contribution to the wider network. A message addressed to the user can reach either node. Reputation propagation flows through both.

The security model is equally clean. Compromise of one Pi does not compromise the others. Each node is independent hardware. The keypair is the identity - not the device. Destroying or stealing hardware does not destroy identity or history. All local data is encrypted. The attacker gains physical hardware but not the data on it, cannot authenticate as the user on the wider network, cannot sync with other nodes in the set, and cannot spend SVN without the private key.

The redundancy model is also the backup model, the recovery model, and the resilience model. It requires no cloud service, no third-party backup provider, and no trust in any infrastructure beyond the hardware the user owns.

The Agent’s Role

The agent assists and teaches. It does not own the capability.

When available, it handles network presence, message routing, identity management, and agreement drafting conversationally. As it works, it explains what it is doing in plain language — not as interruption, but as transparency. A user who has run Soverain for six months should understand their node as well as the agent does.

When the agent is unavailable — because the internet is down, because the API is unreachable, because Anthropic no longer exists — the user continues. The stack runs on their hardware. The keys are on their device. The network operates independently. The agent’s absence is an inconvenience, not a crisis.

Eventually, a local open-source model replaces the API dependency entirely. That is the end state: a node that is autonomous at every layer, with a user who understands all of it.

The Internet Rule

Soverain has a single, explicit rule about internet use:

The internet is used for one purpose only: Claude API calls for agent intelligence. Nothing else.

Messaging, transaction propagation, reputation updates, confidence scores, fraud flags, agreements, SVN issuance events — all of it travels exclusively over the Reticulum mesh. No Soverain operational data ever touches the internet.

This is a deliberate architectural decision. The moment messaging or transaction data routes over the internet, it becomes subject to surveillance, interception, throttling, and censorship by whoever controls that infrastructure. Keeping all operational traffic on the mesh eliminates that attack surface entirely.

The practical consequence is clean:

Internet available — the agent is fully functional, Claude API calls succeed, the user has conversational access to full agent intelligence

Internet down — the agent is unavailable, but messaging, payments, agreements, and mesh presence continue without interruption. The network does not notice.

Internet permanently gone — a local open-source model replaces the Claude API dependency entirely. At that point Soverain has zero mandatory internet use at any layer.

The internet is a convenience that enhances the agent. It is not infrastructure that the network depends on. This distinction is non-negotiable and should be understood by every Soverain user from day one.

Storage

A Soverain node stores everything it can for as long as it can. Propagated network data — transaction legs, attestations, reputation updates, fraud flags, announces — has real value. A richer local cache means more accurate reputation computations, better confidence scores, and greater ability to evaluate unknown counterparties.

The node operates on a greedy storage policy: keep everything until storage pressure demands otherwise, then prune by relevance and age — never by convenience. The user’s own complete history, fraud flags, and reputation data for direct counterparties are permanent and never pruned regardless of storage pressure. The Raspberry Pi 5 supports NVMe SSDs via the M.2 HAT, making storage readily expandable for users who want to run a richer reputation cache or act as a more substantial relay node.

The Payments Philosophy

The conventional financial system makes a foundational promise: your money is safe, your transactions are protected, and if something goes wrong, someone else will make it right.

This promise is not a lie. But it is not the whole truth.

Behind the promise sits a vast architecture of regulation, insurance, deposit guarantees, central bank intervention, and legal remedy — all designed to ensure that the individual participant rarely faces the full consequence of a bad financial decision. When a bank fails, deposits are guaranteed. When fraud occurs, chargebacks are issued. When markets collapse, governments intervene. The individual is insulated.

This insulation has costs that are rarely stated plainly.

First, it creates moral hazard. When individuals know they will be protected from the consequences of bad decisions, they have less incentive to make good ones. Due diligence becomes optional when someone else carries the downside. Risk assessment atrophies when risk is socialised.

Second, it obscures the true nature of risk. Regulation does not eliminate risk — it redistributes it. The risks that individuals no longer bear are borne instead by taxpayers, future generations, or counterparties who did not choose to accept them. The 2008 financial crisis was not a failure of markets. It was the predictable consequence of decades of socialised risk creating incentives for behaviour that would have been irrational if the actors involved had faced their own consequences.

Third, it undermines individual competence. A person who has never been required to assess the creditworthiness of a counterparty, verify the provenance of an asset, or evaluate the reputation of a transaction partner does not develop the capability to do so. The system does not just protect them from bad outcomes — it prevents them from becoming the kind of person who can avoid bad outcomes independently.

The conventional financial system presents itself as protective. In practice, it is infantilising. It trades genuine individual competence for the appearance of collective safety — and obscures that trade-off from the people making it.

What Sovereignty Requires

Sovereignty means that no external authority controls your assets, mediates your transactions, or stands between you and the consequences of your decisions.

A truly sovereign individual holds their own keys. Their assets exist on hardware they control. Their transactions are between known parties, witnessed and recorded by a network they participate in. No bank can freeze their account. No regulator can reverse their transaction. No government can confiscate their holdings — because there is nothing to confiscate. Value, identity, and history live in a keypair and data that can exist simultaneously on any number of devices.

But the same properties that make this freedom real also make its responsibilities unavoidable. If no one can reverse your transaction, you must ensure you want to make it before you confirm it. If no one guarantees your deposits, you must evaluate the trustworthiness of the system you deposit into. If no one protects you from fraud, you must assess the risk of the counterparty you transact with. If the information to make that assessment is available and you choose not to use it, the consequence is yours.

This is not a burden imposed on the sovereign individual. It is the logical complement of the freedom they have chosen. You cannot have one without the other. A system that gives you absolute control over your assets and also protects you from your own decisions about those assets is not a sovereign system — it is a conventional system with different branding.

With absolute sovereignty comes the burden of absolute responsibility. Not as a warning. As a definition.

How the Payments System Expresses This

The Soverain payments system is a peer-to-peer network operating over a private mesh. It has no central ledger, no blockchain, no regulator, and no insurance. It is designed for a community of known parties who have chosen sovereignty and accepted its responsibilities.

Soverains (SVN) are issued by the network itself as a reward to participants who witness and attest to transactions. Every node carries a reputation score derived entirely from its verifiable transaction history — computed locally by any node from the propagated records on the mesh. No central authority assigns or maintains it. A high reputation score is earned slowly through demonstrated behaviour. It cannot be purchased, manufactured quickly, or transferred to a new address. It is the cryptographic expression of a history.

The system’s irreducible vulnerability is collusion. If the spending party and the receiving party are the same person, or are cooperating, they can attempt to construct a fraudulent transaction. The system addresses this not by preventing collusion — which is impossible without surveillance — but by making its indicators visible to every subsequent recipient. A node whose reputation history is drawn predominantly from a tight cluster of addresses carries an elevated collusion risk. A node that has moved large amounts rapidly through few hands carries a velocity flag. Every one of these signals is presented to the recipient in plain language before the transaction is confirmed.

This is the system’s most important feature: the moment before the recipient confirms a large transfer. The agent presents the complete risk picture. The reputation score of the counterparty. The confidence score behind it — how many independent nodes have corroborated it. The independence of the witnesses in the counterparty’s history. The velocity of recent transfers. Any flags or anomalies. A plain-language assessment of what all of it means for a transfer of this size.

The recipient reads this. They decide. They confirm or they decline.

If they confirm in the face of clear warning signals, the consequence of that decision is theirs. The system has discharged its obligation. It provided complete, accurate, unambiguous information. It made the risk visible. It trusted the individual to act on it.

This is caveat emptor as a precise technical and philosophical commitment, not a legal disclaimer.

Why This Is More Honest

Conventional financial systems do not tell you the real risk of your counterparty. They tell you that the risk has been managed on your behalf. They do not show you the provenance of the assets you hold. They tell you that someone has verified it. They present you with terms and conditions that no one reads and that exist primarily to limit the institution’s liability rather than inform your decision.

The Soverain payments system shows you everything. The full reputation history of every counterparty. The confidence score behind that reputation. The independence of every witness. The fraud flags that have propagated through the mesh. The velocity of recent transfers. The collusion risk implied by the witness relationships. Then it trusts you to make a decision.

This is a more honest system not because it is safer — it is not safer in the conventional sense — but because it does not pretend to be something it is not. It does not create an illusion of protection that causes you to lower your guard. It does not socialise your risk onto people who did not choose to bear it. It does not atrophy your capacity for judgement by removing the need to exercise it.

It treats you as a competent adult who is capable of evaluating risk when given the information to do so. That is a higher form of respect than a guarantee.

The Conclusion of the Argument

The conventional financial system obscures risk, socialises its consequences, and in doing so creates a population of participants who are less capable of protecting themselves than they would otherwise be. It substitutes the appearance of safety for the reality of informed judgement.

The Soverain payments system does the opposite. It makes risk fully visible. It provides complete information. It presents a plain-language assessment of every transaction before it is confirmed. And then it steps back and trusts the individual to decide.

If the decision is wrong, the consequence belongs to the person who made it. Not to other participants. Not to a guarantee fund. Not to future generations. To the individual who had the information, made the choice, and must live with the outcome.

This is not a harsh system. It is an honest one.

Who This Is For

Not everyone wants this. Most people, given the choice, prefer the illusion of safety to the burden of judgement. That is a rational preference. Conventional financial systems exist to serve those people and they do so reasonably well most of the time.

Soverain is for the minority who have looked at that bargain and decided they do not want it. Who have concluded that the price of conventional protection — surrendered autonomy, obscured risk, atrophied competence, and ultimate dependence on institutions whose interests are not aligned with theirs — is too high. Who understand that genuine security comes from capability and understanding, not from guarantees issued by parties with the power to revoke them.

For these people, the burden of absolute responsibility is not a deterrent. It is the point.

The Consensus System

Every token system must answer the same question: who decides how many tokens exist?

Central issuers are trusted but fragile — they can be captured, coerced, corrupted, or simply wrong. Proof of work decentralises issuance but wastes energy on computation that serves no purpose beyond making forgery expensive. Backing assets anchor value but require custodians, auditors, and trust in institutions. Algorithmic issuance schedules are predictable but indifferent to actual economic demand.

Proof of Witness as a consensus system proposes a different answer: tokens are issued by the network itself, as a reward to the participants who make the network trustworthy, in proportion to their contribution to that trustworthiness.

The work being rewarded is not computation. It is attestation — the act of independently witnessing a transaction and staking your node’s reputation on its validity. This is useful work. It is the foundation on which the entire reputation model of the Soverain network rests. And that compensation, denominated in Soverains (SVN), is how the money supply grows.

Transactions settle immediately between the two parties. Proof of Witness governs issuance, not settlement. A transaction is complete the moment both parties sign it, regardless of whether it ever triggers new token issuance. This decoupling is critical — the payments system works instantly and unconditionally. Issuance follows later, as the network validates what happened.

The Mechanism

A transaction between two parties settles the moment both sign it. No witness is required for settlement. The transaction is valid and complete immediately.

Every transaction then produces exactly two W1 slots — one per leg. W1 is the highest reputation score node among the first-hop peers that encounter each leg as the transaction propagates through the mesh. W is the total witness threshold — the number of attestations required across both legs before issuance is triggered. Each W1 autonomously accumulates W/2 attestations through normal mesh propagation, then self-mints half the issuance reward.

Witnessing is automatic. It is a consequence of mesh presence, not a voluntary act. A transaction sits on both parties’ devices until one of them connects to another node on the mesh. That connection triggers witnessing. The encountering node verifies the transaction, signs it as witness, and propagates it onward. Other nodes add their attestations as they encounter it. W1 accumulates them passively. When the threshold is met, issuance mints locally — no announcement, no coordinator, no global synchronisation.

For an attestation to count, the attesting node must be independent of the transacting parties (no recent direct transactions), satisfy a clustering constraint (not part of the same tightly connected group as other attestors), and provide topological diversity (attestations arrive via diverse mesh paths). These constraints ensure that issuance reflects genuinely distributed verification, not manufactured consensus.

The Doubling Schedule

This is Proof of Witness’s signature feature — inverse Bitcoin.

In Bitcoin, the reward halves over time: early miners earn more, late miners earn less, and security comes from ever-increasing energy expenditure. In Proof of Witness, the witness threshold doubles over time: early issuance is easy (low W), rewarding the pioneers who take genuine risk on an immature network. As the network grows and finding witnesses becomes easier, W doubles — ensuring the security requirement always slightly exceeds the network’s comfortable capacity to meet it.

Security scales with network maturity. Supply grows with genuine economic activity. Value accrues to participants who keep the network honest, not to early holders who merely arrived first.

Supply and Value

Unlike Bitcoin, whose 21 million token cap is an ideological choice that produces deflationary pressure and incentivises hoarding over spending, Soverain imposes no artificial constraint on SVN supply. Issuance is unbounded.

This is the correct model for a medium of exchange. Soverains enter circulation only when witnessed economic activity justifies them. The more transactions the network processes, the more issuance events occur, the more SVN circulate — but they accrue exclusively to the nodes that generated the activity and kept the network honest. Supply grows with utility.

The doubling of W provides the natural brake. As the network matures and densifies, each issuance event requires more attestations from more diverse witnesses. Supply growth slows naturally as the barrier to issuance rises — not because a number in the protocol says so, but because the network demands more proof of genuine activity before rewarding it. There is no hard ceiling. There is no arbitrary scarcity. There is only the network’s own judgement, expressed through the witness threshold, of how much new supply the current level of economic activity merits.

A Soverain’s purchasing power is determined by the ratio of circulating supply to network utility — not by a cap written into code a decade before the network existed. Value accrues to participants, not to early holders. Sovereignty over economic participation extends to the token itself — its supply, its value, and its distribution are all emergent properties of collective honest behaviour rather than the decree of a protocol.

Reputation and Confidence

Since tokens are fully fungible — carrying no individual provenance — reputation is the central variable of the entire system.

Reputation is not a number stored anywhere. It is computed independently by every node from the raw transaction legs and witness attestations that have propagated through the mesh. There is no reputation database. There is nothing to tamper with independently of the underlying data — which is cryptographically signed at every step.

The inputs are propagated transaction legs, each signed by all parties and witnesses at the time it occurred. A signed leg cannot be altered without breaking the signatures. A leg cannot be invented without forging signatures of parties who never signed it. The chain of integrity runs all the way down to the keypairs held on individual devices.

Every reputation score propagates with an attached confidence score — a cryptographically verifiable measure of how many independent nodes have corroborated it across the mesh. Confidence compounds through propagation: when D receives B’s reputation from C, C’s confidence already reflects corroboration from hundreds of independent nodes across diverse mesh regions. D inherits that confidence. A fraudulent confidence score requires forging signatures or colluding with enough nodes that the clustering penalty makes the fraud self-revealing.

Before any significant transaction, the agent presents both scores plainly: the reputation, the confidence behind it, the independence of the witnesses, the freshness of corroboration. The recipient decides. The system informs. It does not protect.

Why Collusion Is Irrational

The security of Proof of Witness rests on six interlocking constraints that make collusion irrational for any rational actor who models the exit problem.

Manufacturing issuance requires genuine sustained participation — you must be the highest reputation first-hop peer at the moment of a transaction. The conspiracy must be sustained, forfeiting legitimate earning opportunities for the duration. Issuance quality is permanently visible — low-diversity patterns are detectable. Exit requires selling manufactured tokens into the network, which requires counterparties willing to accept them from a node whose history looks suspicious. The exit window is unknowable — colluders cannot know when detection will occur. And at the moment of maximum exposure, when the ring attempts to liquidate at scale, the act of selling triggers detection, the tokens become worthless, and every node involved is permanently excluded.

Knowing all of this in advance, a rational actor does not start.

The network begins with a single honest act: one genesis Soverain, issued to the founder’s node, hardcoded into the protocol as an axiom — exactly as every Bitcoin node accepts the genesis block. That token circulates, attracts witnesses, and generates the first earned issuance. The network grows from one token and one node outward. Every subsequent token in existence was minted because sufficient independent witnesses staked their reputation on the validity of real economic activity.

The full formal specification of the mechanism, including issuance verification criteria, protocol integrity, genesis conditions, and the complete game-theoretic framework, is presented in the appendix.

The Network’s Endgame

The infrastructure that powers Soverain’s communications and payments is simultaneously a platform for capabilities that emerge naturally from the architecture as the network matures.

Censorship-Resistant Social Layer

A Reticulum announce carrying a signed post from a known node address is structurally identical to a transaction leg propagation. Any node can broadcast content — text, images, articles — signed by their keypair, making it unforgeable, attributable, and tamper-proof. It propagates through the mesh to every node that receives it. There is no server, no platform, and no moderator with the power to deplatform anyone.

The reputation and confidence score system applies directly. A high-reputation node whose content propagates widely is the equivalent of a trusted voice. A new node with zero history gets no amplification until it earns it. Low-reputation content is naturally deprioritised without any central editorial decision. The network self-moderates through the same game-theoretic incentives that secure the payments system.

Identity is unified across payments, messaging, agreements, and social broadcast. A node flagged for fraud loses its social reputation simultaneously. You cannot be a good actor in one context and a bad actor in another.

Censorship resistance is absolute in the same sense as the payments system. To silence a node you would need to physically destroy every device that has cached their content. The posts exist on the mesh permanently once propagated.

This is not a separate product. It is a natural extension of infrastructure already being built — the social layer costs almost nothing to add once the mesh, the reputation system, and the announce propagation are in place.

Decentralised AI Marketplace

A Soverain user running a capable local open-source model — on a more powerful machine alongside their Pi, or on future hardware with sufficient compute — can advertise that capacity as a service on the mesh via Reticulum announces. Other Soverain users route inference requests to that node over the mesh, paying in SVN. The transaction is witnessed and propagated like any other.

No intermediary. No API key. No Big Tech data centre. Intelligence as a peer-to-peer service, paid for in the network’s own currency, running on hardware owned by known community members.

Inference requests travel over the encrypted mesh and are processed on hardware owned by a trusted community member. The request never touches the internet. The model operator sees the prompt but has every incentive to provide honest service — their reputation score, and therefore their ability to earn SVN, depends on it. No model provider can refuse to serve a request, deplatform a user, or apply content filtering imposed by a regulator or corporate policy. The model operator sets their own terms. The user chooses based on reputation and confidence. The market decides.

Users who invest in powerful hardware are compensated by the community they serve. SVN earned from inference services is the same currency used for every other transaction on the network. The economy is circular — the more useful a node is to the community, the more SVN it earns, the higher its reputation, the more inference requests it attracts.

Progressive Independence

As more community members run local models, the network’s dependence on any single AI provider diminishes. The local open-source model tier is not merely a personal resilience feature — it is the foundation of a decentralised AI marketplace that makes the entire network more sovereign over time. The internet becomes progressively less necessary even for intelligence.

The trajectory is clear. Today, the internet provides agent intelligence via the Claude API. Tomorrow, community-run local models supplement and eventually replace that dependency. The network does not need to orchestrate this transition — it happens naturally as hardware becomes more capable and community members invest in inference capacity for the SVN rewards it generates.

The endpoint is a Soverain network where intelligence, communications, payments, and agreements all run on community-owned infrastructure, compensated in community-issued currency, with no mandatory dependency on any external party at any layer. That endpoint is not a vision statement. It is the natural trajectory of an architecture that is already designed to reach it — each piece building on what already exists, each dependency removed as the community grows capable of replacing it.

This is where the investor sees the scale. Soverain is not just a payments system with a messaging layer. It is complete sovereign infrastructure — every layer that a modern digital life depends on, rebuilt to run on community-owned hardware with community-issued currency and community-maintained intelligence. The mesh is the transport. The reputation system is the trust. Proof of Witness is the economy. The agent is the interface. And none of it requires permission from anyone.

Transaction Fees and Why Soverain Is Superior to Blockchain

Soverain requires SVN to transact meaningfully. Every transaction carries a small attestation fee — a percentage of transaction value with a minimum floor — paid to the first witness, who distributes it among the attestors who vouch for the transfer. No fee means no attestation, no reputation benefit, and no contribution to issuance. The transaction settles, but it remains invisible to the reputation system. SVN is the price of being known. This is where Soverain’s architecture exposes a fundamental flaw in other blockchain-based payments system. On a blockchain, block space is finite. Miners select which transactions to include based on fees. When the network is busy, fees spike, users compete, and small transactions become uneconomical. The fee market is adversarial by design. Soverain has none of this. The mesh has no blocks, no block space limit, and no mempool. Witnessing is automatic — a node encounters a transaction and attests immediately, in parallel, with no contention between concurrent transactions. Fees on Soverain serve one honest purpose: compensating attestors proportionally for the value they are vouching for, and deterring spam. They do not ration access to a scarce resource. There is no scarce resource to ration.

Residual Risk and Honesty

A system that claims to eliminate fraud entirely is not credible. Proof of Witness does not make that claim.

Undetected Fraud

A sufficiently patient, sophisticated colluder who constructs a convincing reputation history and exits carefully before detection will occasionally succeed. The game-theoretic framework makes this rare and expensive — but not impossible. Some fraudulent SVN will enter circulation undetected.

This acceptance is not a concession. It is an honest acknowledgement that the alternative — a system capable of detecting all fraud — would require the kind of centralised oversight and global ledger that Proof of Witness was designed to avoid. The trade-off is made consciously and in full view.

The Unknowable Supply

Unlike Bitcoin, whose entire supply history is publicly visible on a global ledger, SVN circulates on a private mesh. No node holds a complete picture of total circulation. The supply is unknowable in principle — not as a failure of design, but as a direct consequence of the privacy the system provides.

Soverain does not manage its price. The market does, in full knowledge of what the supply is and is not. If a precisely auditable supply is what you require, other instruments exist for that purpose. Soverain makes no pretence of being them. The currency exists to serve the network. Its value is whatever the market, fully informed of its nature, decides it is. That is not a weakness. It is the refusal to pollute a sovereignty thesis by chasing a price.

Lost Nodes and Natural Deflation

Every node that goes permanently offline — lost hardware, abandoned devices — takes its SVN balance with it. Those tokens are removed from circulation permanently, with no corresponding reduction in the network’s economic activity. This natural deflation from lost nodes is an inherent counterweight to any inflationary pressure from undetected fraud.

The two effects — fraudulent issuance and lost supply — operate simultaneously, in unknown quantities, in opposite directions. Precise supply management is therefore both impossible and unnecessary. SVN is not designed to be a store of value with a controlled emission schedule. It is a medium of exchange whose value is determined by the utility of the network it serves and the trust of the community that uses it.

Value Destruction at Detection

When a fraud is detected, the fraudulent SVN does not enter legitimate circulation. The colluding ring attempts to exit by selling into the network at scale. That act triggers detection. Every token that passed through any flagged address in the ring is immediately tainted. Counterparties who have not yet completed their transactions reject them. The fraudulent SVN becomes worthless in the hands of the people who minted it — unsellable, untransferrable, effectively burnt.

The network does not absorb the fraudulent supply. The fraudsters bear the entire cost. The legitimate supply is unaffected. The impact on SVN value from a detected fraud is not inflationary — it is neutral at worst, because the fraudulent tokens never successfully entered circulation.

The residual value risk is therefore confined to the narrow window of undetected fraud where tokens have already circulated before detection — bounded by the game-theoretic constraints that make large-scale, long-running fraud irrational, and further offset by the natural deflation from lost nodes.

Non-Economic Adversaries

The game-theoretic framework models rational economic actors. State-level or ideological adversaries may pursue network disruption without expecting a positive financial return — absorbing losses that would be irrational for an economic actor. This is a real and acknowledged risk.

The mitigant is architectural rather than economic: the mesh cannot be shut down, traffic cannot be intercepted at the transport layer, and reputation poisoning at scale still requires sustained node presence that is detectable over time. Soverain does not claim immunity from well-resourced adversaries. It claims to be structurally resistant to them in ways that centralised systems are not.

Proof of Witness minimises fraud, makes it expensive, and ensures that most of it is eventually detected and penalised. It does not eliminate it. The system is honest about this — to its users, to its participants, and in this paper. That honesty is itself a form of integrity that no system claiming perfection can offer.

Preferred Stack

Every layer of the Soverain stack is named, costed, and available today. There is no component that requires a research breakthrough, a hardware generation that does not yet exist, or a dependency that has not been publicly released and tested. The table below is a bill of materials, not a wish list. You can build this today for between £400–600 per node.

Appendix: Proof of Witness — Full Protocol Specification

This appendix preserves the formal specification for technical due diligence. The mechanism described here is the same as the summary in the main body; this section provides the precision required to verify that the mechanism works.

A.1 The Problem With Issuance

Every token system must answer the same question: who decides how many tokens exist?

Central issuers are trusted but fragile — they can be captured, coerced, corrupted, or simply wrong. Proof of work decentralises issuance but wastes energy on computation that serves no purpose beyond making forgery expensive. Backing assets anchor value but require custodians, auditors, and trust in institutions. Algorithmic issuance schedules are predictable but indifferent to actual economic demand.

Proof of Witness proposes a different answer: tokens are issued by the network itself, as a reward to the participants who make the network trustworthy, in proportion to their contribution to that trustworthiness. The work being rewarded is not computation. It is attestation — the act of independently witnessing a transaction and staking your node’s reputation on its validity.

A.2 Network Context

Proof of Witness is designed for the Soverain network — a private, peer-to-peer mesh operating over LoRa radio and local WiFi, with no dependence on internet infrastructure. Participants are pseudonymous node addresses. Transactions are bilaterally signed and witnessed as they propagate through the mesh. Reputation scores are computed locally from propagated transaction legs.

Transaction legs, attestations, reputation scores, confidence scores, fraud flags, and SVN issuance events propagate via Reticulum announces. Private communications use LXMF. The two mechanisms serve distinct purposes and are not interchangeable.

Transactions settle immediately between the two parties. Proof of Witness governs issuance, not settlement. A transaction is complete the moment both parties sign it, regardless of whether it ever triggers new token issuance.

Proof of Witness does influence the network indirectly through the reputation score mechanism. A node that frequently receives low-attestation transactions will see its reputation diluted accordingly, affecting its ability to transact freely at full value.

A.3 Token Fungibility

Soverains (SVN) are fully fungible. Individual tokens carry no provenance. Reputation lives in the network of nodes and their transaction histories, not in the money itself. When D evaluates a transfer from C, D evaluates C’s node reputation score — not the history of the individual tokens being transferred.

A.4 The Mechanism

Settlement — Immediate and Unconditional. A transaction between A and B settles the moment both parties sign it. No witness is required. The transaction is valid and complete.

Two W1 Slots — Always. Every transaction produces exactly two W1 slots, one per leg. W1 for each leg is the highest reputation score node among the first-hop peers that encounter that leg as the transaction propagates. Among equal reputation scores, node address serves as deterministic tiebreaker. W1 selection is deterministic — any node can independently verify who W1 is.

When a single node encounters both legs simultaneously, it holds both W1 slots and claims the full reward. The arithmetic is invariant:

Total attestations required: W. Always. Total reward: one full issuance. Always.

Automatic Witnessing. Witnessing is not a choice. A transaction sits unwitnessed until one party connects to another node on the mesh. That connection is the witness event. The encountering node automatically verifies, signs as witness, becomes W1, and propagates onward. Other nodes add attestations as they encounter the transaction. W1 accumulates them passively. When W1’s count reaches W/2, issuance mints locally — signed by W1’s key, referencing the transaction hash and all W/2 attestation signatures.

Attestation Validity Criteria. For an attestation to qualify: the attesting node must be independent of the transacting parties (recent direct transactions create conflict of interest, discounted proportionally). No two qualifying attestations may come from nodes that have frequently co-witnessed or co-transacted (clustering constraint). Attestations should arrive via diverse mesh paths (topological diversity).

Issuance Verification. Anyone receiving W1’s issuance can verify independently: Is the transaction hash valid? Are there W/2 qualifying attestation signatures for this leg? Does the attestation set meet diversity and clustering criteria? Is W1 the highest reputation first-hop node on record?

A.5 The Doubling Schedule

The total witness threshold W doubles periodically. In the early network, W is low — perhaps 8, meaning each W1 slot requires only 4 attestations. This bootstraps a functioning economy and compensates early participants for the genuine risk of operating on an immature network.

As the network grows, W doubles — perhaps every time active node count crosses a threshold, on a fixed schedule, or as a function of total SVN in circulation — ensuring the security requirement always slightly exceeds the network’s comfortable capacity to meet it.

The specific numbers and doubling triggers are protocol parameters. The principle — security requirement scales with network capacity — is fixed.

A.6 Genesis

One genesis Soverain (SVN), issued to the founder’s node, hardcoded into the protocol as an axiom. This token is declared into existence by the act of creating the network, cryptographically signed by the genesis node, and accepted by every subsequent node as a protocol-level fact — exactly as every Bitcoin node accepts the genesis block.

The genesis Soverain circulates. It is divided and transferred. It attracts witnesses. Those witnessed transactions generate the first earned issuance. The network grows from a single token and a single node outward.

The genesis node carries a unique responsibility at founding. Its historical significance is real — every chain traces back through it. But that history is distributed across the mesh from the first transaction onwards. As the network grows, the genesis node becomes progressively less significant. By the time it is a meaningful target for an adversary, it is no longer a meaningful target — its history already lives on thousands of other devices and cannot be revised or destroyed by compromising a single node.

Should the genesis node behave badly in the network’s early days, before sufficient mesh activity has distributed its history widely, the community’s recourse is a fork — a new genesis with a new protocol hash, a new founding token, and a clean start. This is not a failure state. It is the sovereign response.

With absolute sovereignty comes the burden of absolute responsibility. The genesis node bears more of that burden than any other — but that burden diminishes naturally as the network it founded grows beyond any single point of failure.

A.7 Protocol Integrity

The protocol hash is the cryptographic fingerprint of the protocol rules — the exact specification every node agrees to operate under. Computed at genesis, signed by the genesis node, embedded alongside the genesis Soverain.

Every signed act in the network includes the protocol hash alongside the signing node’s own signature. Every transaction. Every attestation. Every witness signature. Every issuance claim. Every reputation propagation.

Three consequences:

Tampered clients are immediately detectable. Any node operating under a modified protocol produces signatures carrying a different hash. Every honest node checks on every received signature. A tampered client cannot participate silently.

The protocol is immutable by participation. No individual node can unilaterally change the rules. Modification requires an explicit fork — a new network, a new genesis, a new protocol hash. The rules are the rules.

Every signature is simultaneously a compliance attestation. A transaction signature proves not only that the signing node authorised the transaction, but that it was operating under the canonical protocol at the time of signing. The chain of signatures across the network’s entire history is simultaneously a chain of protocol compliance.

The protocol hash and the genesis Soverain are the two axioms on which the entire network is built.

A.8 Reputation — The Central Variable

Reputation is computed independently by every node from the raw transaction legs and witness attestations that have propagated through the mesh. There is no reputation database. There is no authoritative record. There is nothing to tamper with independently of the underlying cryptographically signed data.

The Reputation Score Algorithm. A node’s score reflects:

Transaction component — transactions completed, weighted by counterparty diversity (ratio of unique counterparties to total transactions)

Witness component — attestations provided as non-party witness, weighted by independence (ratio of attestations to genuinely unrelated parties versus total)

W1 component — successful W1 issuance claims, weighted by attestation set quality

Age component — time active on network, weighted logarithmically (early years count more)

Reputation points — every qualifying non-W1 attestation increments a non-transferable, non-purchasable count multiplied by independence score

Clustering penalty — if a disproportionate share of transaction history involves a detectable cluster, a penalty multiplier reduces the overall score

Fraud flag — any confirmed fraud reduces the score to zero permanently. No recovery. No appeal.

The Confidence Score. A reputation score is only meaningful if the underlying data is trustworthy. The confidence score is a cryptographically verifiable measure of how many independent nodes have contributed to the computing node’s view, weighted by their diversity and their own reputation scores.

Confidence propagates with reputation data and compounds as it travels. Each propagation act is signed by the propagating node’s keypair, making it attributable and verifiable. A single-path reputation with no topological diversity carries low confidence regardless of the number it claims.

A fraudulent confidence score requires forging signatures of nodes that never propagated the data, or colluding with enough nodes that the clustering penalty makes the fraud self-revealing.

What the Agent Presents. Before any significant transaction: “This node has a reputation score of X. That score is corroborated by Y independent nodes across Z distinct mesh regions through N propagation paths. Confidence: High / Medium / Low / Unverified.”

A.9 Unwitnessed Transactions

Every transaction will eventually be witnessed — the moment either party connects to the mesh, witnessing is automatic. A transaction may circulate with few attestations if the parties have had limited mesh contact. Any node considering a transfer from a counterparty whose recent transactions carry few attestations can see this clearly. The agent flags it. The risk is visible.

Anyone who accepts a large transfer from a node whose history is predominantly low-attestation does so knowingly. The network owes you accurate information. It does not owe you safety from your own decisions.

A.10 Transport Agnosticism and Offline Operation

This is the feature that separates Soverain from every other payments system in existence.

A Soverain transaction is cryptographically signed data. Nothing more. Any mechanism that can move bytes between two devices is sufficient to complete it. Bluetooth. NFC. WiFi direct. A QR code. A cable. The protocol does not care. The transport is irrelevant.

This means two people with nothing but their phones and locally cached reputation data constitute a complete, fully functional Soverain payments system. No internet. No mesh. No radio. No infrastructure of any kind. Just two devices, two keypairs, and reputation scores propagated to each device the last time they were online.

NFC is particularly elegant for in-person payments — tap to transact, exactly like a contactless card, except there is no bank, no network, no payment processor, no intermediary of any kind between the two parties.

Offline operation is a first-class feature. Offline operation is not a degraded mode. It is not a fallback. It is a deliberate and central design property.

Reputation and confidence scores are held locally on every device. They are propagated through the mesh when connectivity exists — accumulating corroboration, compounding confidence, spreading fraud flags — so that when two parties meet in the complete absence of any network, they already carry sufficient information to make an informed decision.

The agent surfaces this explicitly. For a high-reputation, high-confidence, recently corroborated node, the cached data is more than sufficient for any reasonable transaction value. The decision is the recipient’s. The information is complete. The network’s absence changes nothing about the validity of the transaction or the cryptographic integrity of the reputation data held locally.

The mesh reframed. The mesh — the LoRa radio network, the WiFi connections, the internet tunnels when available — is not the payments infrastructure. It is the reputation propagation infrastructure. Its job is to carry reputation scores, confidence scores, transaction legs, attestations, and fraud flags between nodes so that every device holds the richest possible picture of every other node’s history.

Payments happen over whatever transport is available at the moment of transaction. Reputation propagates over the mesh whenever connectivity exists. The two are fully decoupled. The denser the mesh, the more frequently devices encounter each other, the richer and more current the reputation data held by every node.

This design is genuinely censorship-resistant in a way no other payments system achieves. To prevent two Soverain parties from transacting, an adversary would need to physically separate them and simultaneously destroy every local copy of their reputation data. There is no server to shut down. No network to block. No payment processor to coerce. No bank account to freeze. The system exists in the devices and the keypairs of its participants. It cannot be switched off.

A.11 Supply, Inflation, and Value

Unlike Bitcoin, whose 21 million token cap is an ideological choice that produces deflationary pressure and incentivises hoarding over spending, Soverain imposes no artificial constraint on SVN supply. Issuance is unbounded.

This is the correct model for a medium of exchange. Soverains enter circulation only when witnessed economic activity justifies them. The more transactions the network processes, the more issuance events occur, the more SVN circulate — but they accrue exclusively to the nodes that generated the activity and kept the network honest. Supply grows with utility. Inflation is not a pathology to be suppressed. It is the signal that the network is working.

The doubling of W provides the natural brake. As the network matures and densifies, each issuance event requires more attestations from more diverse witnesses. Supply growth slows naturally as the barrier to issuance rises — not because a number in the protocol says so, but because the network demands more proof of genuine activity before rewarding it. There is no hard ceiling. There is no arbitrary scarcity.

A Soverain’s purchasing power is determined by the ratio of circulating supply to network utility — not by a cap written into code a decade before the network existed. As utility grows faster than supply, value rises. As supply grows with utility, value stabilises. The market determines this continuously, without the distortions introduced by artificial scarcity or programmatic emission schedules that bear no relationship to actual economic demand.

Value accrues to participants, not to early holders. Soverains earned through witnessing and issuance flow to the nodes that make the network useful.

A.12 Game Theory — The Complete Argument

The security of Proof of Witness rests on making collusion irrational. The complete argument has six components.

Manufacturing issuance is expensive. To fraudulently claim a W1 reward, a node must be the highest reputation score first-hop peer at the moment of a transaction — which requires genuine sustained participation — and must accumulate W/2 qualifying, diverse, unclustered attestations for that leg. For a mature network, the infrastructure cost of building a ring capable of manufacturing this is substantial.

The conspiracy must be sustained. Every node in a colluding ring forfeits legitimate reputation point accumulation and honest W1 opportunities for the duration. The opportunity cost is real and ongoing.

Issuance quality is permanently visible. A node that consistently produces low-diversity, clustered issuance events accumulates a reputation score and confidence score that reflect this — reducing future W1 selection probability and flagging them as a quality risk to counterparties.

Exit requires selling into the network. Fraudulently minted Soverains have no value unless exchanged for real value. That exchange requires counterparties willing to accept them from a node whose reputation score reflects suspicious behaviour. A coordinated exit at scale is anomalous and triggers scrutiny.

The exit window is unknowable. The colluders cannot know when detection will occur, how much of their history has propagated, or when the anomaly threshold will be crossed. Rational actors do not commit to expensive, long-running conspiracies when the payoff window is unknowable and the downside is total.

Value destruction at the moment of maximum exposure. By the time the ring attempts to liquidate, the act of selling at scale triggers detection. The Soverains drop in value. The exit fails. Every node involved is permanently excluded, losing all accumulated reputation points and future earning potential.

Knowing all of this in advance, a rational actor does not start.

A note on non-economic adversaries. The framework above models rational economic actors. State-level or ideological adversaries may pursue network disruption without expecting a positive financial return — absorbing losses that would be irrational for an economic actor. This is a real and acknowledged risk. The mitigant is architectural rather than economic: the mesh cannot be shut down, traffic cannot be intercepted at the transport layer, and reputation poisoning at scale still requires sustained node presence that is detectable over time. Soverain does not claim immunity from well-resourced adversaries. It claims to be structurally resistant to them in ways that centralised systems are not.

A note on the Claude API. The agent is a convenience, not a dependency. The network operates fully without it — messaging, payments, agreements, and reputation all function independently of any AI layer. Users who find the technical aspects challenging when the agent is unavailable can ask knowledgeable community members for assistance. Soverain is designed for people who understand their tools or have the relationships to learn. The agent accelerates that understanding. It does not replace it.

Proof of Witness begins with one node and one Soverain. It ends with a resilient network - the counterpoint to a totalitarian globalist dystopia.