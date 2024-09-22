Last week, Katie Spence of THE EPOCH TIMES wrote…

A new study by Ned Nikolov and Karl Zeller challenges the prevailing view that CO2 is driving climate change.

The researchers analyzed satellite data and concluded that Earth has warmed due to increased sunlight absorption caused by reduced global cloud cover, not increased CO2.

Nikolov argues that CO2 does not trap heat in the atmosphere as commonly believed, and that atmospheric composition has no effect on global temperature.

The study found that Earth's albedo (the amount of sunlight reflected back to space) has decreased, leading to more solar radiation reaching the surface and causing warming.

Nikolov and Zeller's work suggests that the Earth's Energy Imbalance (EEI) is not caused by greenhouse gases trapping heat, but by adiabatic processes in the atmosphere.

The researchers call for more interdisciplinary research into the mechanisms controlling Earth's albedo and cloud physics, which they believe are the real drivers of climate change.

Their findings contradict the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and NASA's stance on the causes of global warming.

The article notes that this research challenges current climate change policies focused on reducing CO2 emissions.