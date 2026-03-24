Dead Man Talking

Dead Man Talking

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JBAlaska's avatar
JBAlaska
2d

PCR is a research tool.. not diagnostic "test" That's why it's inventor the vocal anti-Fauci Kary Mullis was "unalived" possibly by said Fauci minions. PCR must be removed as a basis for "disease 'testing" or this crap will never end.. Faith over fear! God Bless

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Will Pratt's avatar
Will Pratt
2d

Bacterial meningitis does not occur in clusters. The diagnosis involves a lumbar puncture not PCR. As was the case with Covid, each outbreak is preceded by jab rollout.

There is currently a virus going around which I believe is being spread via Covid jabs, which mimics the symptoms of meningitis. Headache, stiff neck, etc. If anyone experiences these symptoms, wrap up, stay warm, get plenty of rest and stay hydrated. Above all, do not be fearful and do not allow yourself to be coerced into taking a jab.

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