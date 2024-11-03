Members of the People’s Vaccine Inquiry team travelled to Belfast on 14th October 2024, to attend a meeting for the Covid vaccine injured and bereaved in Stormont, arranged by MLA Paul Frew, and in which Dr Clare Craig spoke on behalf of PVI.

While in Belfast, the PVI team convened The Stone Summit, dedicated to Dr Jackie Stone, a courageous doctor who lived and died by her ethical principles, and recorded presentations (below) to highlight the overwhelming evidence that the Covid vaccines are neither safe nor effective and to call for an immediate halt to the Covid jab rollout and for recognition, justice and compensation for the vaccine injured and bereaved.

The PVI team then travelled to Dublin to take part in a live-streamed press conference on 15th October 2024, chaired by Barrister Una McGurk, followed by a lively and wide-ranging roundtable discussion hosted by the Irish TV presenter, journalist, writer and politician, Eddie Hobbs.

Introduction by Dr Jonathan Engler:

