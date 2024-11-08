Share this postThe System is Our Enemymetatron.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe System is Our EnemyMost people are not ready to be unplugged and so hopelessly dependent on the system that they will fight to protect it.Joel SmalleyNov 08, 2024105Share this postThe System is Our Enemymetatron.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3812ShareThe Matrix, 1999105Share this postThe System is Our Enemymetatron.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3812Share
Last night I was out with a couple of friends and we had to change the subject several times because they are totally convinced that Climate Change is Real and We are to Blame! Trump is a Mad, Sexist, Racist Fascist Who Will Destroy America! Kamala Harris is a Bright, Intelligent, Sensible Woman! Covid Killed Millions! Masks Saved Lives! The Jabs are Safe and Effective!
I could go on - let's not forget Hitler-Putin - but you get the idea. These topics are not open for discussion and there is absolutely no space to suggest alternative opinions. I am considered a dangerous fool who is so misinformed as to be pitied. They believe the BBC completely and often tell me, when I contradict anything, that I really shouldn't believe everything I read!
People like this are totally inside the Matrix, totally part of the Death Cult. I see absolutely no way out for them. I did think when the lights went out due to Ed Milliband's obsession with powering the island with unicorn poo might be the moment but I'm doubtful that will do it (seeing as how Milliband Is Trying To Save The Planet!).
Interesting how they believe every single thing thrown at them and never ever consider looking at alternative viewpoints - it really doesn't seem to matter how stupid the latest thing is!
"Not ready to be unplugged"— an apt metaphor for what I'm seeing in most of the people around me. It has been quite something to witness these times.