Bev Turner investigates the UK’s Climate and Nature Bill, exposing its potential to erode personal freedoms under the guise of addressing climate crises.

With Roz Savage, a Liberal Democrat MP and environmental activist, leading the charge, the bill is backed by groups like Extinction Rebellion and the Zero Hour campaign. Critics argue it could devastate rural economies, enforce invasive carbon tracking, and strip property rights, all while adhering to the UN’s Agenda 2030 framework.