Bev Turner investigates the UK’s Climate and Nature Bill, exposing its potential to erode personal freedoms under the guise of addressing climate crises.
With Roz Savage, a Liberal Democrat MP and environmental activist, leading the charge, the bill is backed by groups like Extinction Rebellion and the Zero Hour campaign. Critics argue it could devastate rural economies, enforce invasive carbon tracking, and strip property rights, all while adhering to the UN’s Agenda 2030 framework.
Are these policies about saving the planet—or controlling your life?
The "saving the planet" nutjobs don't actually care about humanity or humans or life of any sort. It's a cult, a brainwashed mass of people who all move in the same cultish circle. I don't know how they can be stopped. They have power and money. That's all they need to impose their life-destroying ideas. They don't even need the army on their side, like in the olden days of mad dictators.
By the time the gormless general public realise their lives are being destroyed, it will be too late. Even if the madness stopped today it would take years to get back to some sort of normality. There's no point in trying to say that the planet doesn't need saving, that it's the height of arrogance to think humans can control the climate, that all we have done is outsource our supposed pollution to China, that the rest of the world (outside of Europe) think we are mad. They can't hear us, can't understand us, don't believe us.
Frankly, I am pretty damn scared about what is happening. The only slight silver lining is that the UK is going to be on almost permanent energy blackout soon and then none of the technology will work and, although thousands of us will die, those of us left won't have any "smart" kit that works so they won't be able to track us. Pretty bleak though eh?
No to mention people are already tracking themselves and their fitness, blood glucose etc, with devices that make them less healthy with wireless radiation.
This feeds into the beast of data of course, and people love giving up their info, completing surveys, selfies, showing off their sleep levels, etc.
All part of the disease which needs to be uprooted at the individual level.
