Dead Man Talking

Dr Mike Yeadon
4d

The entire event was manufactured. There was no virus, no new illness called covid, no public health emergency anywhere in the world.

What there was was lashings of clever propaganda, deliberately misleading “tests” and lying from every institution.

Nothing has changed, six years on.

The goal is destruction of civilisation, digital imprisonment and mass murder.

The plans date back a very long time.

John Sullivan
4d

Joel, your analysis and conclusions align with my own assessment of what happened (all detailed on my own substack page) - the UK saw a significant rise in excess deaths in the immediate aftermath of the initial vaccine rollout. There is no doubt in my mind that the cause was the vaccines - not the emergence and spread of the Kent/alpha variant as the covid cultists will claim (based, of course, on highly dubious PCR testing promoted by corrupt actors like the Mutton Crew).

https://x.com/EyesOnThePriz12/status/1993263853572931592

Our joint conclusions carry more weight, imo, because of the different approaches of our separate analyses - yours based primarily on statistical methods, mine leaning more on a narrative style with analysis of specific data sets that I was tracking in real-time as the vaccine rollout progressed. The truth of the matter is that the excess post-vaccine deaths were predictable - and 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 - given what we knew from the (severely flawed) vaccine trials as early as October 2020.

https://x.com/EyesOnThePriz12/status/1326557670959177731

It is a great shame that there has not been a lot more focus on immediate post-vaccine deaths in the elderly. All the well-meaning (and necessary) warnings about long-term risks from myocarditis, susceptibility to cancer etc. tended to divert attention from what was happening under everyone's noses in real time. Of course, a 𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙪𝙞𝙣𝙚 independent inquiry, run by someone who isn't a senescent old establishment hag, would have uncovered all this and more.

