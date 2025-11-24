I suppose you’ve seen the headlines of the monumental waste of tax payer money spent on the official inquiry?

Inevitably, they come to the utterly false conclusion that intervening more would have saved more lives. Apart from the fact that the BBC reported it, we also know it’s false because they couldn’t possibly have looked at reliable mortality analysis.

How do I know? For starters, because I had to pay privately for the only reliable data set myself, so the ONS certainly didn’t use it. I have analysed every daily death occurrence of every native English and Welsh man and woman, isolated by year of birth. This is the only way to eliminate all the known biases that affect the raw data - net migration, demography, different birth cohort sizes, reporting delays.

The modelling thereafter is simple. You can fit pretty much any reasonable curve to the data. I chose 4-order polynomials. This gives me an “expected” death curve. Take the difference between actual deaths and expected deaths and you have… unexpected deaths. This is the only measure of lives saved - or caused, as you will see…

In the first chart below, I show the actual deaths vs the model deaths - not spurious Ferguson-type modelling, empirical modelling! Here are females born in 1930 by way of example - because it is quite appallingly obvious.

Pretty good fit, right? The black line through the middle is the 4-order polynomial model, the “expected deaths”. The grey noise around it is the actual deaths, showing obvious seasonal patterns.

Then, we can zoom in on 2020-2021 for unexpected or “excess” deaths that we are all now way too familiar with:

In each case, the red box spans the first lockdown - essentially the massive reduction of health and social care. The blue box represents the second lockdown plus “vaccine” mania. You can clearly see who “killed granny”? It wasn’t her grandkids. Rather it was not seeing them and being denied essential medical care - iatrogenesis. In my case, it’s not even hindsight - I called it at the time:

In every case (different sexes, birth cohorts), you will see the same pattern - all the unexpected death occurs during the intervention periods. There is no statistically significant evidence of unexpected death outside of these two periods - none.

What can we conclude from this? The only reasonable explanation is that Government policy resulted in pretty much all the unexpected deaths.

DOING MORE, SOONER WOULD HAVE RESULTED IN EVEN MORE DEATH

It might be worth remembering this - “next time”?!

Appendix

For sake of some brevity, I’m only showing a birth cohort every 5 years but you can imagine that all the years in between show the same picture.

1925 Females

1930 Females

1935 Females

1940 Females

1945 Females

1950 Females

1955 Females

1960 Females

1925 Males

1930 Males

1935 Males

1940 Males

1945 Males

1950 Males

1955 Males