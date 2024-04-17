Share this postUK Mortality Data - Crowdfundingmetatron.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherUK Mortality Data - CrowdfundingGiveSendGoJoel SmalleyApr 17, 202473Share this postUK Mortality Data - Crowdfundingmetatron.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther19ShareUncanny… within minutes of my latest piece, I got the invoice from the ONS:I have paid it.Here is the link to the crowdfunding page. I added 10% for GiveSendGo.DonateThank you for your support!73Share this postUK Mortality Data - Crowdfundingmetatron.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther19Share
Joel Smalley you have been relentless in seeking what is the truth in this debacle of the "pandemic". You have never faltered, thank you!!! I have given a very small donation, I truly wish I could have given more.
Why did you pay a UK government body FUNDED BY YOU AND ME (taxpayers) that work for us ... to supply you with information that we should all be able to see ?; or did I get it wrong ?.