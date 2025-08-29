Introduction

Dr. Clare Craig recently published compelling evidence of concerning signals in US infant mortality data starting in 2021:

Her analysis revealed statistically significant increases in female infant deaths, deaths of unknown cause, and a shift in the white-to-black mortality ratio, all starting precisely when you'd expect them to if certain interventions were having unintended consequences.

Predictably, the usual suspects emerged to attack her methodology, particularly around "baseline selection." So, I worked with claude.ai to apply some other statistical methods to test her hypotheses and their counter-arguments.

This is my review of her analysis, using only the female data for reference.

The Structural Break Reality

Using Chow test analysis on US infant mortality data from 1979-2024, the statistical evidence is unambiguous. There have been multiple major structural breaks in infant mortality trends, and understanding these breaks is crucial for proper baseline selection.

The Major Historical Breaks:

1997 : Primary structural break (Chow statistics: 233.0 for females, 253.5 for males)

2000 : Secondary break (115.9 for females, 98.7 for males)

2006 : Tertiary break (34.3 for females, 28.9 for males)

2021: Potential new break (insufficient data for statistical confirmation yet)

Mathematically, the infant mortality system has experienced multiple regime changes over the past 45 years.

Statistical analysis identifies multiple structural breaks and nonlinear patterns within regimes. The 1997 primary break (Chow = 233.0) dominates, but period-specific polynomials reveal:

curved deceleration in the 1979-1997 decline phase (R² = 0.9932), and complex recent dynamics in 2015-2019 (R² = 0.9993).

Linear piecewise models capture major regime shifts while polynomials reveal within-regime curvature.

The post-1997 period shows fundamentally different dynamics from the earlier era. This isn't a smooth continuation, it's a completely different system.

The Polynomial Counter-Argument Has Some Merit but Caveats

Critics argue you can fit a 3rd-order polynomial through the entire 1979-2024 dataset and explain recent concerns as natural variation around smooth decline.

This argument has validity, but it actually supports rather than undermines structural break analysis:

Even accepting the polynomial framework, the systematic deviations cannot be ignored:

1993-1999 : Outcomes "unexpectedly" better than natural trajectory

2002-2010 : Outcomes systematically worse than expected

2011+ : Return closer to expected trajectory

2021+: consistently above trend, albeit marginally

The polynomial approach actually strengthens concerns about recent signals because even when you accommodate critics by fitting through the entire dataset, the systematic deviations during 2002-2010 remain clearly visible - they cannot be explained away as random noise around a natural trend.

Clare's 2015-2019 baseline was too restrictive given that the last structural break was 2006. A 2006-2019 baseline would have been statistically sounder and made the near-term downward trend even steeper, strengthening her findings.

While we can't definitively prove causation, the timing of major breaks raises important questions:

1997 Break : What changed in obstetric/neonatal care around 1997-1998?

2021 Signal: What new factors were introduced that could affect infant mortality patterns?

In both cases, Clare highlights the approval of new vaccines for pregnant women.

Speculative Analysis

This section tests the two competing hypotheses simultaneously:

Natural Deceleration Hypothesis - mortality improvements follow a logical 3rd-order polynomial with exponentially decreasing rates over time; and Structural Break Hypothesis - there was a genuine disruption starting in 1997.

The polynomial fitted to 1979-1997 + 2011-2019 data demonstrates that BOTH hypotheses can be accommodated: the underlying natural pattern is exponential deceleration (logical as mortality approaches lower limits), BUT there was a clear structural break from 1997-2010 where data deviated significantly from this expected trajectory before returning to the natural pattern by 2011.

This result is not dissimilar to the earlier full polynomial analysis but reveals that with a more reasonable model (one which omits the data identified as anomalous by the Chow test and piecewise linear regression), the anomaly remains apparent.

Matters of Public Policy

If Clare's 1997 and 2021 signals represent genuine, adverse structural breaks, the implications are profound:

Current monitoring systems failed to detect it using proper statistical methods; Policy interventions may have unintended consequences that take years to manifest; The infant mortality "success story" narrative needs reconsideration.

Conclusion

The structural break analysis provides strong statistical support for Clare Craig's concerns about 1997 and post-2021 infant mortality patterns. Her baseline selection was methodologically sound and her findings deserve serious investigation rather than methodological distraction.