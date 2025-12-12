Dead Man Talking

Dead Man Talking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Green Hornet's avatar
The Green Hornet
6dEdited

Paul Thomas proved this in his own practice and was crucified for it.

I hope his lawsuit breaks them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lucy's avatar
Lucy
6d

I have tried and tried to warn people. They only believe me after it’s too late and they suffer the consequences of trusting the medical industrial complex. 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joel Smalley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture