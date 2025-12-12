Key Results

A peer-reviewed reanalysis of the Henry Ford Birth Cohort Study (18,468 children, 2000-2016) comparing vaccinated (16,511, median 18 vaccines) vs unvaccinated (1,957) children found:

Headline findings:

All 22 chronic disease categories showed higher rates in vaccinated children

Autism-associated neurodevelopmental conditions: 549% higher in vaccinated group

Childhood cancer: 54% higher in vaccinated group

By age 10: 57% of vaccinated children had developed at least one chronic disease vs only 17% of unvaccinated

Most elevated conditions included:

Autoimmune disease: 12× higher

Neurodevelopmental disorders: 13.5× higher

Speech disorders: 9× higher

Asthma: 6.5× higher

Several conditions appeared only in vaccinated children: ADHD, diabetes, brain dysfunction, behavioral disability, learning disability, intellectual disability, and tics.

Hulscher argues that the original study’s statistical methods (odds-ratio modeling) masked these disparities, particularly where the unvaccinated group had zero cases.