Dead Man Talking

Obi
Nov 6

This is excellent and absolutely on point. As a child therapist working in primary schools, I have worked with children who sadly struggled with added stress and anxiety due to classroom teaching about climate change - they were being taught negative human impact and consequently feel guilt, low self worth and hopelessness. Is this any way to raise and educate children? I agree with the author - current education indoctrinated- rather than teaches or develops children. Far better they learn how to critically think, not what to think.

Excellent work happening here. Thank you.

Margaret Anna Alice
Nov 6Edited

Good to see you back, Joel, and I *love* what you’ve outlined here! This aligns with my 12-step recovery program for menticide (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/letter-to-the-menticided-a-12-step) and echoes what I have been trying to do since 2021 (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/a-primer-for-the-propagandized) — get people to QUESTION (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/a-mostly-peaceful-depopulation) instead of automatically accepting dogma handed down from on high.

Once you crack the seemingly impenetrable shell of their closed minds and get them to start questioning, the entire propaganda-painted facade starts to crumble as they begin realizing all their unexamined beliefs are based on false premises (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/case-in-point-false-premise), social engineering, and outright lies.

In “The Psychology of Peoples,” Gustave Le Bon writes about eras during which people become gripped by “absolutely inviolable beliefs.” It is only when those civilizations begin to break down and the old ideas are destroyed that it becomes possible to question and free thought can reign once again—until the next idea becomes cemented into dogma. I believe we are approaching such a period of renaissance thinking as more people become aware that we have been immersed in Plato’s Propaganda Cave (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/its-a-big-beautiful-club-and-you) for centuries if not millennia.

