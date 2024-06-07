🚨Breaking News on Climate Change🚨
Increasing sunshine is the cause of all surface warming this century and declining cloud coverage is releasing heat twice as fast as the greenhouse gas effect traps heat in the lower troposphere.
Senior Scientist
Quite literally, this information will be the most important news you will hear all day.
This recent study conclusively demonstrates that increasing sunshine has been the cause of all surface warming in the 21st century and that declining cloud coverage is releasing IR radiation (heat) twice as fast as the rate by which the theoretical greenhouse gas effect is claimed to trap heat in the lower troposphere.
Yes, you heard that correctly.
Satellite measurements show that less short wavelength (SW) radiation is being reflected (+ve flux down) through the top of the atmosphere (TOA) over the past two decades. Total increase in sunshine is 1.42 Watts per square meter. Likewise, more long wavelength (LW) is being emitted through the TOA as cloud coverage has declined, given clouds act to trap heat in the lower troposphere. True greenhouse effect. To increase in LW emissions is 1.1 Watts per square meter.
In other words, there is no empirical evidence that rising CO2 or CH4 is giving rise to the measured changes in weather.
It is all due to changes in cloud dynamics and sunshine.
No wonder the UN, WEF and numerous G7 governments (e.g., Canada) are advocating for the suppression of dissenting voices on attributions of climate change and are dismantling weather stations at an accelerating pace.
Increasing sunshine is very healthy, healthier than taking ANY big pharma drug poisons. Bring it on. As far as the global warming freaks go, they can go suck on a chemtrail.
There is no doubt that the earth experience changes in climate in cycles every few hundred years or so…
How else would explain frozen mammoths in Yukon northern Canada?
What people need to get through their thick skulls is that we have nothing to do with those climate changes and can’t do anything about it…