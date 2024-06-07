Joseph Fournier

Senior Scientist

Quite literally, this information will be the most important news you will hear all day.

This recent study conclusively demonstrates that increasing sunshine has been the cause of all surface warming in the 21st century and that declining cloud coverage is releasing IR radiation (heat) twice as fast as the rate by which the theoretical greenhouse gas effect is claimed to trap heat in the lower troposphere.

Yes, you heard that correctly.

Satellite measurements show that less short wavelength (SW) radiation is being reflected (+ve flux down) through the top of the atmosphere (TOA) over the past two decades. Total increase in sunshine is 1.42 Watts per square meter. Likewise, more long wavelength (LW) is being emitted through the TOA as cloud coverage has declined, given clouds act to trap heat in the lower troposphere. True greenhouse effect. To increase in LW emissions is 1.1 Watts per square meter.

In other words, there is no empirical evidence that rising CO2 or CH4 is giving rise to the measured changes in weather.

It is all due to changes in cloud dynamics and sunshine.

No wonder the UN, WEF and numerous G7 governments (e.g., Canada) are advocating for the suppression of dissenting voices on attributions of climate change and are dismantling weather stations at an accelerating pace.