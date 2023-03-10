Dead Man Talking

Dead Man Talking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KW NORTON's avatar
KW NORTON
Mar 10, 2023

ChatGPT is mind numbing slow painful death. Free yourself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bacca400's avatar
Bacca400
Mar 10, 2023

ChatGPT requires a cell phone for verification of your login. I do not have a cell phone so I cannot use it. But I've heard it helps programmers with problems a lot. I don't know if it can help only with beginner problems, or advanced problems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel Smalley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture