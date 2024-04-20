After the biblical floods in Dubai, the crisis zealots have inevitably raised the level of hysteria around anthropogenic climate change.

For once, I agree with them.

Such incredible, adverse weather is indeed man-made. However, it’s not climate change, just weather change. And, it’s not due to ordinary people, driving their cars and cooking their food on BBQs.

It’s geo-engineering, aka weather modification.

How can we be so sure? Because the lame-stream media has rolled out some Experts™, proclaiming that the Dubai floods were definitely not due to cloud seeding. There you are then. Nothing at all to do with their half dozen attempts that week at making it rain.

The bad news is that floods are just a rare, extreme adverse outcome of the activities of the globalists to play God. Routinely, these activities are poisoning the food supply and affecting all manner of other natural systems that rely on the balance of sunlight and CO2 for the planet to thrive.

So, here’s a little education for all the stupid, EV-driving, carbon-offsetting, feeble-minded sheep that are aiding and abetting the systematic destruction of our beautiful planet, courtesy of Rosalind Peterson, presenting to the UN back in 2007.

Global warming is not the threat.

Sunshine is not the threat.

CO2 is not the threat.

Weather modification is just another experiment that you did not give your explicit informed consent to but they’re impacting your health with it anyway.

