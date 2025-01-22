Share this postDead Man TalkingContext MattersCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreContext MattersMusk a Nazi?Joel SmalleyJan 22, 202586Share this postDead Man TalkingContext MattersCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore589SharePlenty of people claiming Musk is a Nazi because of a somewhat awkward hand gesture. However, in many cases, the full context is not provided. Here are the few seconds after the event and the audio. Loading...86Share this postDead Man TalkingContext MattersCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore589Share
I saw the whole video and it was NOT the Nazi salute!!! What the hell is wrong with people!!! Liberals will lie about anything!!!! He put his hand on his heart and then sent it out into the crowd, while even saying that!!! The fake news media is history!!! They just can't help themselves since they hate America so much and what us destroyed!
The Globalist’s will do anything they can to destroy anyone who is with Trump…it is so shameful…Honestly.