Excess Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Mortality after COVID-19 Vaccination in King County, Washington
Preprint by Nicolas Hulscher, Michael Cook, Raphael Stricker and Peter A. McCullough
Introduction
Since the onset of widespread COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, there have been concerns about serious cardiovascular adverse events, including myocarditis, myocardial infarction, and venous thromboembolisms, all of which can lead to cardiopulmonary arrest.
This study aimed to estimate excess cardiopulmonary arrest mortality in King County, WA, and investigate any association with COVID-19 vaccination rates.
Methods
Data was obtained from the annual King County, WA, EMS reports, the U.S. Census Bureau, and The Tennessean COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker. An exploratory data analysis was performed.
Excess deaths were calculated using the 2015-2020 cardiopulmonary arrest mortality trend line. The relationship between excess cardiopulmonary arrest mortality and vaccination rates was analyzed using polynomial regression analysis. A quadratic regression model was used to generate expected population growth trends. The excess mortality model for King County was used to calculate yearly estimates for excess cardiopulmonary arrest fatalities in the USA.
Results
Approximately 98% of the King County population received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by 2023. Our analysis revealed a 25.7% increase in total cardiopulmonary arrests and a 25.4% increase in cardiopulmonary arrest mortality from 2020 to 2023 in King County, WA.
Excess cardiopulmonary arrest deaths were estimated to have increased by 1,236% from 2020 to 2023, rising from 11 excess deaths (95% CI: -12, 34) in 2020 to 147 excess deaths (95% CI: 123, 170) in 2023.
A quadratic increase in excess cardiopulmonary arrest mortality was observed with higher COVID-19 vaccination rates.
The general population of King County sharply declined by 0.94% (21,300) in 2021, deviating from the expected population size.
Applying our model from these data to the entire United States yielded 49,240 excess fatal cardiopulmonary arrests from 2021-2023.
Conclusions
We identified a very strong ecological and temporal association between excess cardiopulmonary arrest mortality and the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which resulted in high vaccination rates.
The biological plausibility of death from acute cardiac and pulmonary causes after COVID-19 vaccination has been previously demonstrated and is concerning given these real-world observations.
Urgent further research is needed to determine if similar trends are observed in other regions with attention to risk mitigation for incident events and improved survival with resuscitation.
My dad has heart damage from the Pfizer vaccine. He was in his last year of dentistry after practicing for 40+ years and he took the first two jabs because his cardiologist and chronic pain doctors, both of whom he deeply respects, told him to. He has also had eye problems and now needs regular injections in his eyes. I convinced him not to take the booster shot. He just retired from dentistry. Both his primary care doctor and cardiologist shrugged their shoulders and were pretty much silent about the heart damage. I wonder why? It infuriates me to no end. Doctors turned out to be some of the biggest cowards in our society. The doctors who spoke out and risked their livelihoods are heroes in my opinion, but there are many cowards in the profession; even today.
That is just horrible isn't it?