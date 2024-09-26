In clinical trials, risks of hospitalization and wheezing were increased in children younger than 2 years of age who received FluMist. Children younger than 5 years of age with recurrent wheezing and persons of any age with asthma may be at increased risk of wheezing following administration of FluMist. FluMist has not been studied in persons with severe asthma or active wheezing. If Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) has occurred within 6 weeks of any prior influenza vaccination, the decision to give FluMist should be based on careful consideration of the potential benefits and potential risks. FluMist may not protect all individuals receiving the vaccine. The most common solicited adverse reactions reported after FluMist were runny nose or nasal congestion, fever over 100°F, and sore throat.

So, correct me if I’m wrong but FluMist might just give you all the common symptoms of flu, but may not protect you from the flu, and might even give you something a lot worse than the flu if you’re really unlucky? And yet, those decent, honest people at the FDA have approved it anyway, after a “comprehensive” submission?

And for sure, the majority of parents will let the school administer this to their children without a second thought because they “trust the authorities” more than their own cognitive faculties. Actually, there’s probably something in that…

At least AstraZeneca’s record on vaccine is otherwise impeccable… Wait, what?!