German Study Demonstrates that "COVID" Deaths were Exaggerated, Interventions were Ineffective and the "Vaccine" Caused More Harm than Benefit, Including Death.
Preprint on ResearchGate by Christof Kuhbandner and Matthias Reitzner
Differential Increases in Excess Mortality in the German Federal States During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Using actuarial methods to estimate excess mortality across German federal states during the COVID-19 pandemic from April 2020 to March 2023, this study reveals some concerning results, confirming everything we have been saying since spring 2020.
From the conclusion:
While the excess mortality in the first and second pandemic year was strongly correlated with the reported number of deaths and infections, in the second and third pandemic years, an increasingly stronger relationship between excess mortality and the vaccination rate was observed. Contrary to what would be expected with an effective vaccination, positive instead of negative correlations were observed: the more vaccinations were administered in a federal state, the greater the increase in excess mortality.
The fact that particularly high excess mortality occurs both in regions and in time windows in which many vaccinations took place provide strong correlational evidence that the vaccinations may have had a negative effect instead of a positive effect. These findings support recent concerns about the COVID-vaccinations, and substantiate the suspicion that the negative side effects of the vaccination may possibly outweigh the positive effects.
1. “COVID deaths” were exaggerated.
In the first two pandemic years, excess mortality correlated strongly with reported COVID-19 deaths and infections. However, reported COVID-19 deaths significantly exceeded estimated excess deaths in the first two years.
2. Non-pharmaceutical interventions were ineffective.
No significant correlations were found between the strength of COVID-19 measures and mortality/infection rates.
3. COVID vaccine associated with higher excess mortality than COVID itself.
In the third pandemic year, excess mortality increased substantially while reported COVID-19 deaths decreased. There are increasingly strong positive correlations between vaccination rates and excess mortality in the second and third pandemic years. States with higher vaccination rates tended to have greater increases in excess mortality.
4. COVID vaccination adversely affected fertility.
A similar pattern was observed for stillbirths, with higher vaccination rates correlating with increased stillbirths in 2022.
The authors suggest these findings raise concerns about potential negative effects of COVID-19 vaccinations outweighing positive effects, contrary to most published vaccine effectiveness studies.
They note limitations of observational studies on vaccine effectiveness and call for further investigation into possible negative vaccination effects.
The study presents correlational findings and acknowledges that causation cannot be definitively established from this data alone.
Drip drip drip becoming a flood.
Too many people still don't get that Covid-19 had absolutely zero to do with a medical or epidemiological event.
There was nothing for which any alleged treatment for this fictional disease could be beneficial. "Covid" the disease is pure fiction. There was no pandemic- it's all fraud.
There is no such thing as “Covid 19” except as a criminal conspiracy. It was an epidemic of violent government and medical assault against people, of false attribution of death, and of intense propaganda using fraudulent tests and bogus studies.
Covid-19, the disease, is nothing more than a disease of FALSE ATTRIBUTION.
Covid-19, the media event, was the Trojan Horse constructed to usher in a complete transformation of our society.
Covid-19 is the biggest racketeering scheme in the history of the world.
The official narrative of "Covid" is fictional- all facets of it.