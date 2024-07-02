Number of excess deaths in Germany in the years 2020, 2021, and 2022

Using actuarial methods to estimate excess mortality across German federal states during the COVID-19 pandemic from April 2020 to March 2023, this study reveals some concerning results, confirming everything we have been saying since spring 2020.

From the conclusion:

While the excess mortality in the first and second pandemic year was strongly correlated with the reported number of deaths and infections, in the second and third pandemic years, an increasingly stronger relationship between excess mortality and the vaccination rate was observed. Contrary to what would be expected with an effective vaccination, positive instead of negative correlations were observed: the more vaccinations were administered in a federal state, the greater the increase in excess mortality.

The fact that particularly high excess mortality occurs both in regions and in time windows in which many vaccinations took place provide strong correlational evidence that the vaccinations may have had a negative effect instead of a positive effect. These findings support recent concerns about the COVID-vaccinations, and substantiate the suspicion that the negative side effects of the vaccination may possibly outweigh the positive effects.

1. “COVID deaths” were exaggerated.

In the first two pandemic years, excess mortality correlated strongly with reported COVID-19 deaths and infections. However, reported COVID-19 deaths significantly exceeded estimated excess deaths in the first two years.

COVID-19 related correlation results. (A) shows the relationship between the relative excess mortality and the relative number of COVID-19 deaths (in relation to the number of expected deaths) for each federal state in the first (blue dots), second (orange dots), and third (red dots) pandemic years. The dashed line indicates what would be the case if the reported number of COVID-19 deaths exactly matched the number of observed excess deaths. (B) shows the total number of expected deaths (blue bars), the total number of reported COVID-19 deaths (orange bars), and the total number of reported Non-COVID deaths (red bars), and (C) shows the total number of excess deaths (red bars) and the total number of reported COVID-19 deaths (orange bars) across all federal states in the three pandemic years.

2. Non-pharmaceutical interventions were ineffective.

No significant correlations were found between the strength of COVID-19 measures and mortality/infection rates.

3. COVID vaccine associated with higher excess mortality than COVID itself.

Increase in Excess Mortality and Vaccinations. The increase in excess mortality from the first to the second and third pandemic years in percentage points in the individual federal states is shown as a function of the vaccination rate in a federal state.

In the third pandemic year, excess mortality increased substantially while reported COVID-19 deaths decreased. There are increasingly strong positive correlations between vaccination rates and excess mortality in the second and third pandemic years. States with higher vaccination rates tended to have greater increases in excess mortality.

4. COVID vaccination adversely affected fertility.

Relationship between stillbirths and vaccination rates. (A) shows the relationship between the vaccination rate in a federal state and the number of stillbirths per 1,000 total births is shown in the first (2020), second (2021), and third (2022) year during the pandemic. (B) shows the increase in stillbirths from the first to the second (from 2020 to 2021) and the third (from 2020 to 2022) year during the pandemic in pro mille points in the individual federal states as a function of the vaccination rate in a federal state.

A similar pattern was observed for stillbirths, with higher vaccination rates correlating with increased stillbirths in 2022.

The authors suggest these findings raise concerns about potential negative effects of COVID-19 vaccinations outweighing positive effects, contrary to most published vaccine effectiveness studies. They note limitations of observational studies on vaccine effectiveness and call for further investigation into possible negative vaccination effects. The study presents correlational findings and acknowledges that causation cannot be definitively established from this data alone.

Link to paper