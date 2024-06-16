Shout out to everyone who got one of these today!
My gift was a new workout shirt for all the hours I spend in the gym. But my real gift is the love of my children. The responsibility is ours to make the world a better place for them!
To celebrate, my youngest has just informed me that today is a “yes” day. What’s the worst that could happen?!
I've taught my kids to be leery of Hallmark and other tools of the establishment. Nobody knew it was Father's Day, but all three hugged me. That's enough.
In my house we are burying my late husband’s ashes today. So a different kind of Father’s Day. We are taking him up to the top of our field above our house from where he can see the sea. And we’ll plant his favourite pine trees around him in due course.
That’ll be this afternoon when our teenage son is up.