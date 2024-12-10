How Our Modern Diet Created a Healthcare Crisis
And Why Big Food and Pharma Want to Keep It That Way
A revealing new study from LMU University Hospital1 adds to mounting evidence that many of our "modern" health problems might have a surprisingly simple root cause: the Western diet. While demonstrating the remarkable benefits of ketogenic eating, it inadvertently highlights a darker reality about our current food and healthcare system.
The impact of a ketogenic diet on weight loss, metabolism, body composition and quality of life
Key Findings:
The comprehensive two-phase study tracked both healthy and overweight participants over three weeks and three months respectively. Results showed:
Significant reduction in visceral fat while preserving muscle mass
Stable or improved cholesterol profiles, with increased HDL levels
Decreased blood glucose and HbA1c levels
Marked improvements in quality of life measures
Substantial reduction in fatigue symptoms
No adverse metabolic effects
Consider this troubling cycle: The Western diet, rich in processed carbohydrates and inflammatory oils, creates the perfect storm of metabolic dysfunction. This leads to a cascade of chronic conditions - obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory disorders, and even certain cancers. Each of these conditions is then treated with an array of prescription medications, creating lifelong pharmaceutical customers.
It's a devastatingly effective business model. Big Food profits from selling cheap, processed, addictive products, while Big Pharma profits from treating the resulting health problems. Neither industry has any financial incentive to break this cycle.
The study's specific outcomes are telling:
Overweight participants saw a 14.3% reduction in fat mass
Quality of life scores improved by up to 35% in some measures
Physical functioning improved by 8.03%
Mental health scores increased by 21.30%
Vitality measures jumped by 35.64%
All these improvements occurred without calorie restriction or medications.
Why do our dietary guidelines still emphasize a high-carbohydrate diet despite mounting evidence of its harmful effects? Why are we treating the symptoms of poor nutrition with increasingly expensive medications rather than addressing the root cause? The answer, unfortunately, often comes down to profit.
The global pharmaceutical market for diabetes alone is projected to reach $78 billion by 2026. Add in medications for obesity, heart disease, and other diet-related conditions, and we're looking at hundreds of billions in annual revenue. Meanwhile, the processed food industry continues to grow, expected to exceed $3 trillion globally by 2024.
Study Implications:
Ketogenic diets could serve as a primary intervention for weight management
Potential therapeutic tool for metabolic disorders
Natural treatment for fatigue-related conditions
Preventive health strategy for normal-weight individuals
Alternative to pharmaceutical interventions for various chronic conditions
This isn't to suggest a grand conspiracy, but rather a system of perverse incentives. Our current healthcare system is largely built around treating symptoms rather than preventing disease. It's more profitable to manage chronic conditions with long-term medication than to prevent them through dietary intervention. It’s the Bill Gates Model.
The research demonstrates that many of our "modern" diseases might be neither modern nor inevitable. They are, in many cases, the predictable result of a food system that prioritizes profit over health and a medical system that treats symptoms rather than causes.
The path forward is clear but challenging. It requires acknowledging that our current food system is making us sick, and our healthcare system is profiting from that sickness. It means questioning guidelines that may be influenced more by industry interests than scientific evidence. Most importantly, it means recognizing that true health can't come from a pill bottle - it must start with what's on our plate.
This isn't just about the benefits of a ketogenic diet; it's a reminder that many of our "necessary" medications might not be necessary at all if we addressed the root cause of our health problems. That's a message that neither Big Food nor Big Pharma wants to hear, but one that we can no longer afford to ignore.
The evidence is clear: dietary intervention alone can achieve what multiple medications often fail to do - actually improve health rather than merely manage symptoms. If you really want to protect yourself from Bill’s next pandemic, it’s quite obvious you shouldn't eat anything he promotes or take any of his medicines!
Post Script
I suppose I should have declared a conflict of interest!
Me - before and after keto…
Good article, but not surprised at all. It’s been highlighted many times recently and the big food, big Pharma carry on regardless all seemingly supported by our politicians! I despise the likes of Gates prowling around the world peddling his processed synth food, his latest evil being Bovaer which is given to cows to stop natural ‘burping’, it’s toxic and when reaching the food/milk chain could cause serious health issues. I always advocate good wholesome fresh foodstuffs, vegetables and meats prepared and cooked daily, just as our parents did. Using butter and olive oil not the processed seed/corn oils and disgusting spreads. It’s quite easy really.
Big Food and Big Pharma sure, yet don't forget Big Agri and Big Oil are bedfellows/other heads of the snake. Keep growing cereals with all the chemical inputs, fuels and associated infrastructure.
That's why they don't want us growing and eating grass fed ruminant meat. Thre is nothing in it for them. Healthy self regulating land, healthy self reproducing animals making healthy meat for us resulting in healthy people. Don't need the chemicals, the heavy oils and equipment, the veterinary medicines even let alone the 'human grade' endless medication, the fancy packaging etc etc. No money for them at any step of the way.
The final kick for them is that we are then clear minded and healthy. They definitely don't want that. Once we are out of our fug and we can see what's really going on they can't manipulate us and they are doomed.
Great to see you have put that piece in place Joel. Ahead of you by fifteen years, but I do have the advantage of being a Real grass fed livestock farmer of 30 years standing :) and why my handle and avatar are as they are.
Good work. Keep going!