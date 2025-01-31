No Vaccine has been Proven to Save any Lives
From the childhood vaccination schedule to the catastrophic COVID "vaccine", just one big nefarious lie.
Incredibly, there are lots of people who still believe the egregious lies being published in peer-reviewed journals about vaccine efficacy that rely entirely on counterfactuals. In other words, you get out of the model exactly what assumptions you put in1.
Even though Ferguson clumsily revealed this con trick in his original COVID spread modelling, it didn’t stop the perpetrators of the plandemic using the same methodologies to make the falacious claim that the jab saved millions of lives.
Opinion: Invalidity of counterfactual models of mortality averted by childhood vaccination
In this comprehensive essay, Denis Rancourt explains the magnitude of the problem. It is well worth reading. In fact, it ought to be compulsory reading for anyone in Govt but someone might have to rewrite it with simpler words for them.
The longstanding industry of infant vaccination programmes is a baseless fraudulent enterprise of exploitation.
Or should I say, what assumptions your sponsor needs you to put in to get the desired outcome of their funding.
Thank you for featuring my report that concludes: "The longstanding industry of infant vaccination programmes is a baseless fraudulent enterprise of exploitation"
Yes of course vaccines don't save lives... yet for many decades our masters have injected us with literally hundreds of billions of them... Children are now vaccine pin cushions...
If we all know they do not save lives... then our masters know.
Our masters own the Fed .. so they don't need money -- so rule that out.
Ask yourself -- why would they insist on injecting the herd with useless vaccines????
When people are shown this diagram, the usual refrain is ‘We need to do something’
see the image https://fasteddynz.substack.com/p/vaccines-are-population-control
The Men Who Run the World are doing something. They are poisoning us with vaccines and processed foods that contain copious amounts of sugar, seed oils, and other nefarious garbage.
Why are they Poisoning the Herd?
Clearly the Men Who Run the World are aware that diets high in sugar and carbohydrates destroy the human body. They know that statins are no solution to the diseases caused by these diets. They know seed oils should not be consumed by humans. They definitely understand that their food pyramid is a colossal lie.
And they know that vaccines are also dramatically reducing life spans.
Many will argue that the food and pharma industries are benefitting from these outcomes. They make billions of dollars off of addicting humans to these health-destroying inputs and even more from treating the inevitable diseases that result from bad diets.
I disagree that this was inevitable and I would argue that this is all part of a plan, a necessary plan.
The Men Who Run the World and their minions have the ability to stop this. All they would have to do is employ some of the same strategies that were used to convince 6 billion to inject a deadly vaccine. They could easily crush demand for sugary drinks and processed foods by pounding them with high taxes.
We have seen how governments are capable of ending the addiction to tobacco. Why not do the same for sugary foods. I would argue that they decided to come down hard on smoking because it was killing people too quickly and damaging productivity on their farm. They did not make tobacco the enemy because they love ya’ll.
Why Don’t They Discourage Bad Dietary Choices and Stop Vaccinating?
Consider the impacts on the economy of not reducing the life spans of humans.
Let’s say 30% of the population of a country lived beyond 90 years. Pension plans would implode as there would not be enough money to cover redemptions. For those on public pensions, we could raise taxes to ensure pensioners get paid, but that would mean less money for schools, roads and other infrastructure. Government services would need to be dramatically scaled back resulting in huge job losses.
All of these elderly people would essentially be ‘useless eaters’ sapping the economic strength of the country to provide them with medical care and free bus passes, while they produce and contribute nothing.
Why did they ramp up the vaccine schedule in the 80’s? I would suggest that they did this because population (which grows exponentially) was about to get out of control so they needed to take action. What would our overall population be if not for the vaccine push and the dramatic increase in the availability of processed foods in recent decades?
You are Expendable
At the end of the day all they care about is having enough circus and barnyard animals to operate the farm. They could care less about you or your health - you are EXPENDABLE.
They most certainly do not want one third of the population living to 90+ Japan and China are prime examples of what happens when a country is top heavy on elderly citizens. Too few young people to support the elderly.
Without these wise decisions by the Men Who Run the World to deploy strategies to cull the herd, the global economy would have collapsed years ago under the dead weight of too many geriatrics.
https://fasteddynz.substack.com/p/vaccines-are-population-control