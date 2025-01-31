Incredibly, there are lots of people who still believe the egregious lies being published in peer-reviewed journals about vaccine efficacy that rely entirely on counterfactuals. In other words, you get out of the model exactly what assumptions you put in.

Even though Ferguson clumsily revealed this con trick in his original COVID spread modelling, it didn’t stop the perpetrators of the plandemic using the same methodologies to make the falacious claim that the jab saved millions of lives.

Opinion: Invalidity of counterfactual models of mortality averted by childhood vaccination

In this comprehensive essay, Denis Rancourt explains the magnitude of the problem. It is well worth reading. In fact, it ought to be compulsory reading for anyone in Govt but someone might have to rewrite it with simpler words for them.