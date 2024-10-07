Novel Viruses and Climate Change - will "Abolish Freedom, Democracy and the Rule of Law"
German MEP, Christine Anderson sums it up in under two minutes.
It’s ridiculous what they’re doing.
Which means you must be a fool to believe it, right?! And easily parted with your money…
Covid and Climate Change: the weaponisation of pseudoscience by neo-Marxist globalists seeking to exercise total global control of populations. Man-made climate change has been the slow-burn progression of that agenda since the 1960s. Covid was the shock and awe explosive acceleration of that agenda and in the wake of Covid, in fact even whilst the Covid scam was being inflicted upon us, they have rapidly accelerated the Net Zero/climate crisis scam. Zero Covid was entry-level Net Zero. Some of us said it at the time and we were called conspiracy theorists and worse and we were banned from Twitter. The chickens have come home to roost and they are not registered with DEFRA. Climate dissidents will soon become the subject of intense scrutiny and censorship by the powers that be,
Age UK has contacted our bowls club to see if we would like to have someone from Age UK come to speak about “scams”. I asked if the government corona virus scam would be part of the discussion. The biggest scam witnessed in my lifetime….70+. Years.