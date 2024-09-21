Scientists have captured Earth’s climate over the last 485 million years. Here’s the surprising place we stand now.
An effort to understand Earth’s past climates uncovered a history of wild temperature shifts and offered a warning on the consequences of human-caused warming.
What do you see here?
Evidence that the planet has never been as cold as it has been in the last few million years (about the time that humans have been around), suggesting that there are other non-human factors that explain the significant variation in global temperatures, and it is inevitable that we should now expect to be in a period of rapid warming and probably grateful too given the size of the human population and the fact that mammals (of which we are one species) evolved and thrived at much higher temperatures than today.
A warning about the unprecedented rate of warming (caused by humans) that is inevitably leading to a mass-extinction event, like when an asteroid hit and killed all the dinosaurs and when unprecedented volcanic activity spewed toxic gases, wiping out 90% of all species, 250 million years ago (even though temperatures did not rise as high as they subsequently did when mammals first evolved and thrived), because, in spite of being the most adaptable species on the planet, humans won’t survive if it gets any warmer1.
Note how the narrative has subtly shifted from the planet dying to just humans not being able to survive, as it is not even possible for the alarmists to claim the former any more, given their own data.
And if you want more proof of the climate 🤡 fear scam your Govt & WHO are using as an excuse to end your freedoms: https://youtu.be/2jasZcNQqsw?si=CWOQWTNXVpx-BFHt
Video Excerpt “This information from the US parallels what we learned in late November from the huge leak at the East Anglia University Climate Center in England.
“There are four key revelations about the US data centers: First, the computer programs used at those centers to calculate world temperature averages have been dramatically altered so that the final computer product no longer averages actual temperatures from actual locations. Instead, those researchers are pulling numbers from locations which may be hundreds of miles away and applying them to that area.
“Secondly, the number of weather observation points has been dramatically reduced from about 6,000 [in the 70’s] to only about 1,000 [in the 90’s]
“Third, the vast majority of the weather stations that were eliminated were those in cooler locations at higher latitudes and elevations.
“And fourth, the temperatures themselves are being altered by so-called homogenization, a process that seems to always result in warmer output readings.
So, who are the men behind these stunning discoveries? E. Michael Smith, a computer programmer from San José, California, and certified Consulting Meteorologist Joseph Deo from Hudson, New Hampshire.
Michael, you apparently have really discovered some significant problems with the American temperature data set, the one that our US government uses to proclaim that this month or this year is the first, or fifth, warmest in all history. Are you telling me that those proclamations are based on bad data?
“Yes, largely because the cold thermometers have been removed from the temperature data series.”
(Cont…) “Yes. So, for example, in California, in the GHCN data set, there are four surviving thermometers: one at San Francisco Airport, and three down near LA. How do you measure the snowy Sierra Nevadas when your thermometer is on the beach in San Diego, or the temperature in Fresno, Bakersfield, or Death Valley, or any of them? Yes, they simply do not exist in the data set.”
And is this true all around the world?
“They exist in the baseline, but they don't exist in the current temperatures, and yes it's true around the world.
“One of the more startling ones I ran into is Bolivia. There's a wonderful baseline for Bolivia - a very high mountainous country - right up until 1990, when the data ends. And, if you look on the November 2009 anomaly map, you'll see a very red rosy hot Bolivia. How do you get a hot Bolivia when you haven't measured the temperature for 20 years?
Well, how do you?
“They take the temperature from places up to 1200 kilometers away, and copy it in. They fill in with what they've got and what they've got is the beach in Peru, and the Amazon jungle.”
Climate change would be with or without humans, Science has known this since 1987. Check out Gregg Braden he has deep knowledge f climate cycles and more.