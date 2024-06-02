Who do you trust? Perhaps someone who has been right about COVID from day one and has continued sharing the benefit of his vast knowledge and experience in revealing the truth, in spite of serious personal risk and harm?

Someone like Thomas Binder, MD? I’ve followed him since Feb 2020, including his appalling arrest. He hasn’t waivered.

Honestly, IMO, all the lily-livered doctors, lawyers and other figures of alleged importance aren’t worthy of his efforts but, as the good doctor says, like giving up smoking, it’s never to late to start using your spine!

Please listen to his message. For the sake of your children even if you don’t care about your own health or freedom.

Note: I worked out how to do the close captions nicely this time! But that should have been “Plandemic” at 7.30.