Who do you trust? Perhaps someone who has been right about COVID from day one and has continued sharing the benefit of his vast knowledge and experience in revealing the truth, in spite of serious personal risk and harm?
Someone like Thomas Binder, MD? I’ve followed him since Feb 2020, including his appalling arrest. He hasn’t waivered.
Honestly, IMO, all the lily-livered doctors, lawyers and other figures of alleged importance aren’t worthy of his efforts but, as the good doctor says, like giving up smoking, it’s never to late to start using your spine!
Please listen to his message. For the sake of your children even if you don’t care about your own health or freedom.
Note: I worked out how to do the close captions nicely this time! But that should have been “Plandemic” at 7.30.
In my medical practice and as my hospital’s infectious disease prevention committee member, I questioned RTPCR testing, asymptomatic spread, vaccine safety, and the fact that our hospital was mostly empty in Santa Monica, California.
I have lost all respect for my physician colleagues, who were total chickenshits, patients who left my practice because I refused to wear a mask, people who screamed at me and others who weren’t 6 feet apart at Whole Foods market, and the government officials that worked against free choice .
This worldwide military operation convinced people they have no protection against disease without the governments help.
They convinced me of just the opposite.
Dr Binder has been trying to save humanity from the beginning. Thank you Dr Binder for your messages to your fellow humans.