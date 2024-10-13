There have been many times when I’ve reconsidered my actions of the last few years. Is it really worth it, trying to help people with the truth, whilst most of them would sooner spit it back in your face because they would rather believe and trust the Experts™ and Authorities™?

In the end, I settled for practising what I preach and supporting those who chose for themselves to take the more difficult path to truth.

Two brilliant people who I have encountered on that path are Dr Zoe Harcombe and Dr Malcolm Kendrick. Their journey started before COVID, tackling that other big public health lie, that I have covered a few times since - that cholesterol is bad for you but statins are your saviour.

As it happens, in an effort to build my knowledge scaffold in human physiology, I’m currently engrossed in Malcom’s most recent book - The Clot Thickens and can attest to the validity of the stellar reviews it has received. I talk to Zoe quite often, seeking her counsel (when I think my AI companion is hallucinating!) and sharing her insights. She is a woman of immense strength, courage and integrity.

So, it was with great pleasure that I learned this morning that they had received an apology from the Mail on Sunday, following their recent legal success against them for libel.

Although doubt remains around how genuine and heartfelt the apology is, hopefully, it sets the precedent that eventually we will get the mainstream media to admit the part they have played in spreading the misinformation about the fake COVID pandemic and Safe and Effective™ vaccine that really is not. Even if it needs to go to court again? And then, perhaps another apology? Who knows?

It is said -

If you want to be part of the cure, you have to seek the truth and then defend it.