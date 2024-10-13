The Clot Thickens - "Statin Deniers" for the Win (and the Apology!)
Mainstream compelled to apologise to my friends, Dr Zoe Harcombe and Dr Malcolm Kendrick, for spreading salacious lies and misinformation.
There have been many times when I’ve reconsidered my actions of the last few years. Is it really worth it, trying to help people with the truth, whilst most of them would sooner spit it back in your face because they would rather believe and trust the Experts™ and Authorities™?
In the end, I settled for practising what I preach and supporting those who chose for themselves to take the more difficult path to truth.
Two brilliant people who I have encountered on that path are Dr Zoe Harcombe and Dr Malcolm Kendrick. Their journey started before COVID, tackling that other big public health lie, that I have covered a few times since1 - that cholesterol is bad for you but statins are your saviour2.
As it happens, in an effort to build my knowledge scaffold in human physiology, I’m currently engrossed in Malcom’s most recent book - The Clot Thickens and can attest to the validity of the stellar reviews it has received. I talk to Zoe quite often, seeking her counsel (when I think my AI companion is hallucinating!) and sharing her insights. She is a woman of immense strength, courage and integrity.
So, it was with great pleasure that I learned this morning that they had received an apology from the Mail on Sunday, following their recent legal success against them for libel.
Although doubt remains around how genuine and heartfelt the apology is, hopefully, it sets the precedent that eventually we will get the mainstream media to admit the part they have played in spreading the misinformation about the fake COVID pandemic and Safe and Effective™ vaccine that really is not. Even if it needs to go to court again? And then, perhaps another apology? Who knows?
It is said -
If you want to be part of the cure, you have to seek the truth and then defend it.
On 3 March 2019, The Mail on Sunday published articles (one headlined "The deadly propaganda of the statin deniers") in which we featured Dr Zoë Harcombe PhD, a researcher, writer and public speaker on diet, health and nutritional science, and Dr Malcolm Kendrick, a GP, writer, and lecturer, with an interest in cardiovascular disease. Dr Harcombe and Dr Kendrick brought proceedings for libel.
At trial, the Court held that our articles had accused Dr Harcombe and Dr Kendrick of knowingly making false statements about statins, and that a very large number of people ceased to take statin medication and were exposed to serious risk of heart attack or stroke on a scale worse than the MMR vaccine scandal as a result of those false statements. The articles also alleged that there were strong grounds to suspect Dr Harcombe and Dr Kendrick of making these statements motivated by the hope that they would benefit materially, and included quotes from the then Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, which suggested that their statements were ‘pernicious lies’.
We accept the findings of the Court that the inclusion of the Hancock quote created a misleading impression of what he said. We also accept that these allegations are untrue and ought not to have been published.
We are happy to set the record straight, and apologise to Dr Harcombe and Dr Kendrick for the distress caused. We will not repeat the allegations and have agreed to pay substantial damages and costs.
Evidently, the opposite is true - Fat and Cholesterol Don’t Cause Heart Attacks and Statins Are Not The Solution, by Malcolm Kendrick (Author), Uffe Ravnskov (Author), Zoë Harcombe (Author), Fred A. Kummerow (Author)
they are so happy to set the record straight that they waited five years, spent millions trying NOT to set the record straight, and delayed and fought until a judge told them to pull their socks up and actually 'set the record straight' before they did so.
That's the Mainstream Media for you - present you a complete pile of horse manure and tell you it smells like your grandmother's roses
The Clot Thickens is an outstanding read