There was no COVID pandemic
Not that you would have noticed if it weren't for the morons in govt and mass media.
Trigger warning for the normies but at some point, you are going to have to wake up to the truth and maybe even do something about it if you want to avoid a repeat. I’m not holding my breath.
COVID, in-so-far as it is in any way distinct, came and did its seasonal thing in the autumn/winter of 2019. A few people noticed but it was no cause for alarm over and above a “bad flu”. As it happens, you can add my septuagenarian mother to the list. She got “it” in Dec 2019 too and was laid up in bed for at least two days, which is very unusual for her.
As it happens, the mortality data suggests that, in aggregate, it was very far from being a bad flu.
What happened in spring 2020 was nothing more than a whole lot of iatrogenic harm in one way or another, instigated by governments, aided and abetted by the media.
The good, honest people, relying on nothing but the evidence and their superior analytical skills are all coming to that same conclusion.
It really doesn’t matter where you are on the “viruses exist and cause disease” spectrum, the “pandemic” had very little to do with a virus and very much to do with the “response”.
Postscript.
I went back and read some of my old articles and rediscovered this comment from Reid Sheftall. Most appropriate!
https://metatron.substack.com/p/the-curious-case-of-the-isle-of-man/comment/18030831
I think I had "it" January 2020. I was one of the first who discovered an asthma inhaler knocks it on the head. We were practically over flu season 2019-2020, then the lies started. Then after it was long gone we brought in masks in September, bonkers, really bonkers. I don't think it matters where you stand on viruses, so long as you noticed half the lies. Mike Yeadon is right, you can't have a global pandemic due to the fact Australia spends Christmas on the beach watching the UK catching the sniffles.
https://abcnews.go.com/US/respiratory-outbreak-investigated-retirement-community-54-residents-fall/story?id=64275865
This was July 2019; by the time the world diabolically “locked down” in March 2020, 8 months later, this seasonal-whatever had probably made it ‘round the world at least more than once & herd immunity achieved. This was never, ever about “public health”