They kill people and lie about it in order to govern us.
The global government playbook by JJ Couey. COVID was just one of the myriad diabolical, murderous policies designed to scare people into compliance.
The Novel Virus Hypothesis
Biologist, JJ Couey is a very smart guy, honest too. Like Dr Mike Yeadon, he says an RNA pandemic is not feasible. I agree with them both. The mortality data I have studied as comprehensively as anyone else supports their hypothesis better than the official narrative.
The False Dichotomy
People argue about whether the virus was natural or the result of gain-of-function which is a great distraction from the reality - excess deaths around the world were the result of systematic murder due to government policy.
There was no pandemic caused by a spreading, respiratory virus. People were murdered by government policy to seed the notion of a pandemic. It’s what they do.
JJ Couey.
The Big Lie
Personally, I have lived this lie for half a century too. I regret not waking up sooner so I understand the reasons why people do not.
Once you know the extent and frequency of the lie, everything makes sense - global conflict, anthropogenic climate change, health epidemics… All constructs.
All I can do now is hope my children wake up sooner than I did so they can live more truthful, rewarding lives.
https://rumble.com/v4rqsp2-gigaohm-biological-high-resistance-low-noise-information-brief.html
https://substack.com/@gigaohmbiological
Everyone should listen to JJ - his clone theory is well worth consideration.
JJ just did a detailed revisit (https://www.twitch.tv/videos/2137113100) of the frustrating attempt he made to dialogue productively with the no-virus team, only to be dismissed and (deliberately?) misunderstood. I hope Mark Bailey listens to it all the way through, because it is about time to shed the meddlers and find common ground offered by Couey's ideas about exosomes, DNA clones and iatrogenic deaths. Some people find JJ's wrath toward some favourite "truth-tellers" off-putting, but it makes sense that a well-designed coup would require narrative-leaders for the resistance to keep us on the path-less-travelled and prevent our straying into the actual landscape to discover what really went down, no? Worth considering...