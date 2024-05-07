The Novel Virus Hypothesis

Biologist, JJ Couey is a very smart guy, honest too. Like Dr Mike Yeadon, he says an RNA pandemic is not feasible. I agree with them both. The mortality data I have studied as comprehensively as anyone else supports their hypothesis better than the official narrative.

The False Dichotomy

People argue about whether the virus was natural or the result of gain-of-function which is a great distraction from the reality - excess deaths around the world were the result of systematic murder due to government policy.

There was no pandemic caused by a spreading, respiratory virus. People were murdered by government policy to seed the notion of a pandemic. It’s what they do.

They kill people and lie about it in order to govern us.

JJ Couey.

The Big Lie

Personally, I have lived this lie for half a century too. I regret not waking up sooner so I understand the reasons why people do not.

Once you know the extent and frequency of the lie, everything makes sense - global conflict, anthropogenic climate change, health epidemics… All constructs.

All I can do now is hope my children wake up sooner than I did so they can live more truthful, rewarding lives.

Links

https://rumble.com/v4rqsp2-gigaohm-biological-high-resistance-low-noise-information-brief.html

https://substack.com/@gigaohmbiological

https://gigaohmbiological.com/