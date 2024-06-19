The Institute for Government (whoever the hell they are) have conveniently summarised the UK Government’s most impressive COVID interventions on a nice graphic for us:

Given that these measures were ultimately supposed to reduce the number of UK citizens dying from the deadly virus, I was hoping to see their follow-up, showing what a splendid job they had done.

Alas, I could not find one so had to do my own.

Here’s how Government policy affected native men and women of England & Wales, born in 1950 (70 years old at the start of the alleged pandemic).

23rd March 2020

PM announces the first lockdown in the UK, ordering people to “stay at home”. Of course, this was not simply a withdrawal of basic freedoms for ordinary people but the start of a cascade of other severe disruptions to social and medical care, signalling the precipitous, sudden rise of deaths in both men and women.

10th May 2020

PM announces a conditional plan for lifting lockdown, and says that people who cannot work from home should return to the workplace but avoid public transport. As life starts to return to normal, deaths of both men and women immediately start to fall. Go figure!

14th Oct 2020

A new three-tier system of Covid-19 restrictions starts in England. Immediately deaths of men sky rockets just like in the spring.

5th Nov 2020

Second national lockdown comes into force in England to prevent a “medical and moral disaster” for the NHS. Immediately deaths of women sky rockets just like in the spring.

6th Jan 2021

England enters third national lockdown [after various nonsensical regional variations and curfews]. Deaths of both men and women continue to rise at the same precipitous rate, without any interruption, for the entire duration of the interventions.

22nd Feb 2021

PM expected to publish roadmap for lifting the lockdown [which starts first week of March]. Within days, deaths of both men and women begin to fall again.

Sept 2021

According to NHS data, as of September 2021, over 90% of care home residents and over 80% of care home staff had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, as of November 2021, over 70% of NHS Trust health care workers had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Deaths rise for both men and women at least as quickly as normal seasonal patterns in spite of expectations for pull-forward effect due to so much excess death in the prior 18 months.

Apr 2022

The spring booster campaign began on 21 March 2022 in England and ran until the early summer. Instead of deaths falling as they typically do in a seasonal pattern, they remain consistently high for men and only drop marginally for the women, in spite of so much prior excess that must surely be producing a pull-forward effect by now?

Sept 2022

NHS England confirms deployment of a single type of vaccine, the bivalent Omicron BA.1/Original ‘wild-type’ vaccines. Deaths of women shoot up more rapidly than at any other time during the “pandemic years”, for a full, relentless six months. In spite of expectations of very long overdue pull-forward effect, deaths of men rise at the same pace and magnitude as the original spike in spring 2020.

So many Government agencies, so many interventions, so many coincidences. And every one of them coinciding with spikes in mortality when introduced and drops in mortality when lifted. Imagine how bad it would have been without them?! It’s enough to turn you into a conspiracy theorist…

Appendix: The Mortality Model