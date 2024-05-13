By Howard “Cork” Hayden

A Startling Revelation 373KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

TL;DR

Abstract: An examination of the distinction between global heating and global warming, emphasizing the former as a more critical measure of climate change. Challenges in accurately calculating temperature rises on Earth expose the flaws of climate models based on presumed net heat absorption without verification through fundamental laws of physics. Prevailing theories about the role of greenhouse gases like CO2 in global warming are incompatible with Earth's energy balance. Findings from the CERES satellite system indicate that the increase in Earth's Energy Imbalance (EEI) is primarily attributed to a decrease in albedo (reflected sunlight) rather than CO2, challenging mainstream climate science narratives.

Introduction

The distinction between global heating and global warming has become a topic of increasing importance in climate science discussions. This paper aims to elucidate this distinction, emphasizing the former as a more crucial metric for understanding climate change dynamics. The complexities of calculating temperature rises on Earth are discussed, highlighting the challenges posed by various factors. Criticisms are raised regarding the reliance of climate models on presumed net heat absorption without rigorous verification through fundamental physical laws such as the Stefan-Boltzmann law. Furthermore, prevailing theories about the role of greenhouse gases like CO2 in driving global warming are examined, setting the stage for a comprehensive analysis of the Earth's energy balance and its implications for climate change.

Discussion

Hayden begins by dissecting the complexities inherent in accurately measuring temperature rises on Earth. He scrutinizes the limitations of existing climate models and their failure to incorporate fundamental physical principles like the Stefan-Boltzmann law for validation. He then delves into an analysis of the Earth's energy balance, challenging mainstream narratives regarding the role of CO2 in global warming. Findings from the CERES satellite system are presented, indicating that the increase in Earth's Energy Imbalance (EEI) is primarily driven by a decrease in albedo rather than CO2. This challenges conventional “science” and suggests that concerns about CO2 emissions driving climate change may be misguided. The implications of these findings for climate science, policy, and public discourse are thoroughly examined, shedding new light on the underlying mechanisms of global climate change.

Conclusion

Hayden presents a compelling argument for re-evaluating the prevailing narratives surrounding global warming and climate change. By emphasizing the distinction between global heating and global warming and highlighting the importance of accurately measuring the former, he challenges existing paradigms in climate science. The findings from the analysis of the Earth's energy balance, particularly the role of decreasing albedo in driving Earth's Energy Imbalance (EEI), suggest a need for a paradigm shift in our understanding of climate change dynamics. Ultimately, he calls for further research and discourse to address the implications of these findings and inform evidence-based climate policies for the future.

Howard ‘Cork’ Hayden, professor of physics emeritus in the Physics Department of the University of Connecticut, is editor of The Energy Advocate, a monthly newsletter promoting energy and technology. On receiving his Physics Ph.D. from Denver University, he went to the University of Connecticut where he spent 32 years doing teaching and research.